Man sought in car theft, kidnapping

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:28 a.m.
Rex Steward

FORT SMITH -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man who they suspect kidnapped a 6-month-old child.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 3700 block of Park Avenue in Fort Smith on Tuesday in reference to a kidnapping in progress, according to a Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who had traveled to that address to pick up a friend, police said.

The woman had stepped away from her car to knock on the door to let her friend know she had arrived, when a male walking by observed the vehicle running, according to the release. The man jumped in and drove off, with the child in the backseat, police said.

He later left the child at the Food Mart on Grand Avenue and drove away, later abandoning the car in the 1500 block of North 37th Street, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Rex Steward, who has no known address. His age is unknown.

