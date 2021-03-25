N. Korean weapons test reported

SEOUL, South Korea -- Japanese officials said North Korea fired two ballistic missiles today, while South Korean officials reported the launch of "unidentified projectiles" as the North renews its military provocations in a challenge to the Biden administration.

Today's launch marked Pyongyang's second significant weapons test in a week. Previously, North Korea fired what officials called short-range cruise missiles.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday played down the missile test, telling reporters that it falls "on the low end of the spectrum."

North Korea's ballistic missile test, which violates U.N. Security Council resolutions, would be the first such launch in almost a year.

South Korea's military said early today that North Korea fired two "unidentified projectiles from the coastal province of South Hamgyong Province into its eastern waters."

Further analysis of the launch is underway by South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Japan's Defense Ministry said early today that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from eastern port city of Wonsan, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Pyongyang has so far snubbed the Biden administration's diplomatic outreach. North Korea's first vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, denounced Washington's proposals as a "delaying-time trick" that lacks substantive offers to satisfy the regime.

North Korea has not reported any nuclear or long-range missile tests since former President Donald Trump's first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, although arms-control experts suspect the North has been expanding its military capabilities.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been at an impasse since Trump and Kim's second summit in February 2019 collapsed because of disagreements over sanctions relief in exchange for partial disarmament.