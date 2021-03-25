• Janet Jackson's socially conscious album "Rhythm Nation 1814," Louis Armstrong's jazzy "When the Saints Go Marching In" and Nas' debut release "Illmatic" are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Patti Labelle's song "Lady Marmalade" and Kool & the Gang's "Celebration" are some of the titles tapped for preservation this year. The national library chose a few more memorable titles including Kermit the Frog's "The Rainbow Connection." Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said the library received about 900 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry. "The National Recording Registry will preserve our history through these vibrant recordings of music and voices that have reflected our humanity and shaped our culture from the past 143 years," Hayden said in a statement. The library selects titles for preservation because of their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape. The titles have to be at least 10 years old. The registry also is adding the 1941 Christmas Eve radio broadcast by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill of the United Kingdom after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Others that made the list include the soap opera theme song, "The Guiding Light," Connie Smith's single "Once a Day" and Albert King's album "Born Under a Bad Sign." Phil Rizzuto's 1961 radio play-by-play of Roger Maris' 61st home run -- which surpassed Babe Ruth's record -- also was added to the registry.

• Dana Loesch, one of the conservative radio personalities seeking some of the late Rush Limbaugh's audience, says she doesn't like "angry radio." Radio America announced Tuesday that it had signed Loesch, 42, a former National Rifle Association spokeswoman, to a new multiyear contract where she will continue an early afternoon show in the time slot Limbaugh had before his death of cancer last month. On her show, which airs on nearly 200 radio stations, Loesch said she didn't want listeners to feel like they're being lectured to or yelled at. "I don't like angry radio," she said. "It takes a lot of energy to keep something like that going. There are things you can be upset about or outraged about, but it's a finite resource and should be spent as such." She joins figures like Dan Bongino and Erick Erickson who are seeking some of Limbaugh's old audience. Radio America said that it has added a handful of stations for Loesch since Limbaugh's death."I realize that the opportunity is borne out of something that is incredibly sad," she said. "I think continuing to do a good show and continuing to put my heart and soul in it is the best way to honor the person who dominated the slot before me."