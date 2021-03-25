100 years ago

March 25, 1921

• Governor McRae yesterday, in the presence of a large delegation of members of the American Legion signed the "American Legion bill" for the preservation of the Old Statehouse. The measure, while retaining title to the building and grounds, places the custody of the premises in the legion which will use it as a state war memorial building. It is provided, however, that none of the state departments such as the medical school, etc, are to be moved.

50 years ago

March 25, 1971

• Governor Bumpers has designated the new toll road bill (SB 415) as an administration bill. The governor's action will give the bill preferred treatment in the House of Representatives, allowing it to be brought to a vote ahead of the many nonadministration bills on the calendar. However, the administration label may not significantly improve the bill's chances of passage in the House, where anti-toll road sentiment is strong. SB 415 passed the Senate Tuesday, before it was publicly designated as an administration bill.

25 years ago

March 25, 1996

CONWAY -- A cypress house that once protected early Arkansans from the elements is rising from the ashes at Cadron Settlement Park. The blockhouse was built in the 1870s, re-created in 1979 and destroyed by fire in 1992. It was the park's centerpiece, among a boat launching ramp, hiking trails, picnic areas, pavilion and the historic Tollantucky Trail, named after the Cherokee chief who historians believe lived at Cadron until 1817. As chief, Tollantucky traveled to Washington to sign treaties with federal officials. After the house burned down four years ago, the Faulkner County Historical Society began work to rebuild the structure.

10 years ago

March 25, 2011

• Gov. Mike Beebe signed a bill into law Wednesday that will make a training program available to 911 dispatchers throughout the state. Gary Gray, deputy coordinator and operations manager for North Little Rock Emergency Services, has worked on garnering support for House Bill 1741 -- now Act 640 -- for about 2 ½ years. "Dispatchers need to be recognized as true professionals for what they do," Gray said. "We want the citizens to understand when they call 911, they should have their cry for help answered by someone that is knowledgeable in this field." Gray said training for the roughly 1,200 dispatchers in the state has been handled at the individual discretion of the 100-plus 911 centers.