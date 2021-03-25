Paragould woman claims $500,000 lottery prize

A Paragould woman has claimed a half-million dollar lottery prize, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Sabrena Jones was with her mother and brother on Saturday night when she found out that she had won, according to a press release.

Jones worked a 5 p.m.-5 a.m. shift at a factory. She went to work on Sunday night, bought lunch for her co-workers, and then quit, according to the release.

She told lottery officials that she plans to move — “I have always wanted to live by the beach,” she said, according to the release. She will return to work, but not on a night shift.

With her winnings, she plans to help her younger daughter attend a private college this fall, the release stated.

Jones' mother scratched the winning $20 200x The Prize instant ticket, so Jones said she plans to pay her mom a “scratcher's fee,” she told lottery officials in the release.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket — Flash Market, 1005 E. Kingshighway in Paragould — will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

A Missouri resident also claimed a $200,000 prize from a ticket that was purchased at the same market, the release stated. The retailer will get an additional $2,000 for selling that ticket, lottery officials said.