Plumber assaulted; 2 suspects arrested

Little Rock police arrested two men Tuesday at their residence, accused of assaulting a plumber working at the house next door, according to reports.

Officers responded to 4603 Elam St. at 10:30 a.m. where the 70-year-old plumber, who was there to work on the water heater, was pushed and repeatedly punched by Domonique Foster, 35, and Antonio Peterson, 41, who live at 4601 Elam St., the report said.

The altercation spawned from a previous dispute between the victim and Peterson's girlfriend, the report said.

Foster also accelerated his vehicle toward the driver's side door of the victim's work vehicle, according to the report.

Foster was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he has no bail set and is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony battery.

Peterson also is held without bail and charged with felony battery.

LR officer attacked on disturbance call

A suspect in a disturbance related to gunfire ran from and then battered a Little Rock police officer Monday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Dashun Lapkin, 25, is accused of knocking the officer to the ground and continuing to hit him, the report said.

Lapkin was arrested at 7601 N. Chicot Road, according to the report.

Lapkin was taken to the Pulaski County jail. No bail was set. He is charged with felony battery, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor fleeing and misdemeanor failure to appear.

Jacksonville man faces drug charges

North Little Rock police arrested a Jacksonville man Tuesday morning on drug charges after a report of a man walking in and out of a building and driving back and forth, according to a report.

Officers responded at 9:25 a.m. to a call on 425 W. Broadway on the strange behavior, and approached Chad Simons, 34, in his vehicle, the report said.

When police made contact with Simons, he cracked the window of his vehicle and refused to provide officers with identification or open the door before he eventually cracked the door open and fought with officers to close it, according to the report.

Officers found drugs on him and in the vehicle, the report said.

Simons was taken to the Pulaski County jail. No bail was set and he is charged with felony possession of Schedule II drugs; felony possession of Schedule III drugs; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor resisting arrest; misdemeanor obstructing government operations; and misdemeanor public intoxication.

Officers detain man on burglary charge

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after burglarizing a business, according to a report.

Little Rock police responded to 8414 Geyer Springs Road at 4:30 p.m. where the door had been kicked in and damage had been done to documents and other property, the report said.

Officers arrested Brian Smith, 42, who resisted, according to the report.

Smith was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony commercial burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest. The arrest report did not list a residence for Smith.

Drug arrest made at NLR laundromat

A North Little Rock man was arrested Monday night on drug charges by North Little Rock police after a call about a suspicious person, according to a report.

Officers responded to the Fun Wash laundromat at 3800 Camp Robinson where police contacted Deangelo Davis, 28, the report said.

Davis had a warrant for his arrest and was searched by police, who found marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine on him, according to the report.

A witness told officers that Davis attempted to sell him a controlled substance, the report said.

Davis was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.