Racers show interest in proposed drag strip

The progress toward a drag racing facility in Pine Bluff drew eager racers from Stuttgart, Magnolia, Little Rock, Cabot and Rison to attend the Drag Strip Ad Hoc Committee meeting Monday at the Convention Center.

Some 75 guests attended the meeting, presided over by Council Member Joni Alexander, who said the purpose of the gathering was to introduce the committee members and to discuss the committee's responsibilities.

Committee members include chairman Mac Atkins, vice-chairman Lloyd Cato Jr., secretary Sandy Thomas, Warren Booker, John Berry, Buddy Wilkins, James Nelson and Dennis Bradley.

The committee will be responsible for preparing a feasibility study for a drag strip by Feb. 22, 2022, with monthly meetings leading up to the deadline.

The city Traffic and Aviation Committee had been working on the idea of a drag racing facility since 2019 under the leadership of Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who was the former committee chairman.

In March 2019, Whitfield said he believed a drag strip would be workable.

Members of a drag-racing association said in a letter to the committee then that they believed the track could boost tax revenue, adding that the area around the city could support drag racing.

Alexander proposed a resolution to create a committee to enforce Whitfield's efforts and is now seeing the plans come to fruition.

"Once I get on something, I'm on it," Alexander said to the drag racing supporters at the meeting.

Several Stuttgart residents said that many people in their area were interested in the race track, stating they had an airport but that it wasn't regulated for drag racing.

"In Stuttgart, we have a top-10 list and nowhere to race," one guest from Stuttgart said.

A Pine Bluff resident, who has been racing since the early 1980s, said it has been a struggle finding somewhere nearby to race, adding that he often has to travel to Memphis and surrounding areas to compete.

"We've been asking for this for a long time," that resident said. "I love it and my family loves it, and I would love to see a track here in Pine Bluff before I die."

Other guests who spoke during public comments said that people from all across the state are wanting to take their cars to Pine Bluff, while others said the racetrack would be a revenue-generating facility for the city.

Arkansas House Bill 1716 also supports the racetrack. The bill would enhance economic opportunities in rural areas of Arkansas to expand options for constructing and operating motor vehicle racing facilities in rural areas.

Rep. Mike Holcomb, R-Pine Bluff, the bill's sponsor, explained during the meeting how the bill would give counties local control.

According to the bill, a person proposing to construct a motor vehicle racing facility may apply to the county judge for issuance of a motor vehicle racing facility permit by filing a permit application with the county clerk.

A written proposal for such a facility will also be included with a description of the types of motor vehicles proposed for racing at the facility; the maximum projected noise level of the motor vehicles; a description of the kinds of races and the types of buildings, stands, or other physical plants proposed; estimates of traffic counts and numbers of spectators; and any other relevant information as determined by the county judge.

"If you don't like the county judge, you better start liking him," Holcomb jokingly said. He stated the bill was being reviewed in the state legislature that will adjourn on April 30. "Ninety days after that it takes effect."

A House committee recommended the bill "Do Pass" on March 22.

Because of noise pollution and air pollution from the vehicles and traffic congestion, a track cannot be permitted or constructed within 1 mile of the boundary of another county.

Finding the land is going to be a hurdle, Alexander said, but she said she is optimistic considering the amount of land outside city limits.

The committee will have less than one year to detail the economic benefits of a drag racetrack, find a possible location, establish laws, rules, and regulations governing the construction and operation, provide a construction timeline, explain job creation and business development, detail legality obligations, recommend potential stakeholders and investors and present operating costs.

Alexander said it will be about a year before progress is seen but says the meeting held on Monday was a good start.