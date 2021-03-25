Spring farmers markets to return to Little Rock, Central Arkansas

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

Spring has officially started, and along with blooms and sunshine comes the return of farmers markets. Here are details on when several in Central Arkansas are or will be open.

Argenta Farmers Market

The Argenta Farmers Market operates Saturdays from 8-10 a.m. at Argenta Plaza, 510 N. Main St. It offers local produce, meats and products, such as jams.

White Water Tavern Market

In the parking lot of the White Water Tavern, 2500 W. 7th St., this market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It brings together local growers, cooks and bakers.

Bernice Garden Market

The Bernice Garden Market restarted earlier this month and runs weekly from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays at 1401 Main St. In addition to sellers and vendors, Amanda Isbell, events coordinator and manager for the garden, said there are usually food trucks present.

Dunbar Garden Market

Dunbar Garden, 1720 S. Chester St., will kick off its season with a plant sale from 10 a.m.-3 pm April 17. Its regular weekly markets, selling produce the garden grows, will be weekly from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. starting April 21 and will continue every Wednesday at that time.

Little Rock Farmers Market

The Little Rock Farmers Market will open for the season May 1. It operates Saturdays in the River Market at 400 President Clinton Ave.

Hillcrest Farmers Market

The Hillcrest Farmers Market is “looking at” a May 1 opening, according to Kelly Newberg, a volunteer market manager. Details, including hours for the market, are not yet settled.