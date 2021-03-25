Texarkana mayors say outlook good

TEXARKANA -- Based on what the mayors told the Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce during a zoom meeting Tuesday, improvement projects in the region are going well.

"Things have been really busy," said Arkansas-side Mayor Alan Brown. "We are still feeling the effects from the ice storm, and [that] created complications for some road projects. But things are underway, especially since both the city budget and revenues are looking good."

Brown counted off several projects that are in various stages of work.

"We are redoing the wiring of lights on [Interstate 10]," he said. "Citizens and travelers have both expressed concerns, and we are getting to that project."

The new animal shelter approaching completion and additional funds coming in are positive points, he noted.

The old Boys and Girls Club building and property is being redone. Because of a Housing and Urban Development loan and plentiful volunteers, Brown expects the net cost to the city for this project to be zero.

"We will be refurbishing the building," he said. "Everything will be addressed, gymnasium, ball fields, everything."

Mayor Bob Bruggeman of Texarkana, Texas, reported on his side of the state line.

"We have rezoning going on," he said. "The north end of Gibson Lane as well as other parts of the city are looking to expand residential areas. With [covid-19] on the decline, activity is picking up. There is a new roundabout coming to University [Avenue] and Gibson [Lane]. We have a community cleanup event coming soon. And, per Governor Abbot, all adults in Texas are now eligible for the covid vaccine."

Mayor Robert Bunch of Nash, Texas, expressed concern about the potential change in metropolitan status for Texarkana.

"We have had assistance in the amount of $300,000 in grant money that helped us with some city repairs," he said. "With a change in status, we might not have gotten that money."

He also noted that the Amerinox plant across the street from Texarkana Aluminum is now fully operational.

"Also, the Nash business park has been expanded by the city, by 30 acres," he said.

Natalie Haywood, director of events and communications for the chamber, noted the success of its recent Women in Business Conference. This year, because of covid-19, the conference was conducted virtually. Still, it was popular and well attended.