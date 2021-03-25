Texarkana vets event has strong return

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Even though the pandemic canceled last year's Wagons for Veterans fundraiser, this year's Texarkana Area Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 278 event made a noticeable rebound.

During the chapter's monthly meeting Sunday, Chapter 278 President Greg Beck said the March 13 event drew at least 1,000 patrons and Treasurer Jimmy Smith said overall fund collections amounted to $15,000.

This year's third annual fundraising intake compared favorably with the organization's 2019 fundraiser, which took in at least $18,000. It also bested the 2018 event, which collected about $8,500.

Overall, Beck said he was pleased with this year's collection after last yea.

All proceeds go toward helping the Texarkana area's veterans and disabled veterans with home repairs, utility bill payments, funeral expenses, college books, rent, food and medical assistance.

The funds also support the Heroes' Food Pantry, which feeds about 125 veterans and their families on a monthly basis.

In other business, Beck announced that last month's flooding of the Miller County Courthouse prompted the move of Miller County veteran service officer Tom Ornberg's office to a temporary spot at 409 Hazel St. The office probably will be there for about a year.

Beck added that Robert Hernandez is the new Texarkana Area Veterans Council president and that the group might also need to consider organizing its own honor guard for future veterans funeral services.