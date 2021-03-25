UAPB finishes 2nd in golf tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's golf team fired 303 in the final round of Tuesday's match to finish second in the Alabama A&M Collegiate Invitational at the RTJ at Hampton Cove.

The Golden Lions finished 15-over for the tournament (300-291-303), 13 shots back of DePaul.

Despite starting the season late because of inclement weather, this was the second consecutive tournament in which the Golden Lions placed in the top two. UAPB defeated Alabama A&M on Sunday.

Freshman Justin Lee was UAPB's top individual finisher, firing a 2-over par in the final round. He shot in the 70s in all three rounds and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Behind him, sophomores Joshua McCray and Grayson Martin and freshman Nikolas Pitiris earned top 15 individual finishes at 7-over par, 9-over, and 12-over, respectively.

"I'm very proud of the kids, on the way we came out and competed," UAPB head coach Roger Totten said. "Playing against a team like DePaul on a very tough course with a young program in inclement weather on the last day speaks volumes on where the program is headed."

The Golden Lions are scheduled to return to competition next month at the Murray State Invitational in Murray, Ky. The three-day tournament is to be held April 4-6 at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Live results will be available throughout the tournament on Golfstat.com.