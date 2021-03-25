WATCH LIVE: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to deliver State of the City address

Sections
by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 5:25 p.m.
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks during an event Friday, March 12, 2021 marking the one year anniversary of Little Rock’s covid-19 emergency declaration. City officials and key partners came together at the Clinton Presidential Center Celebration Circle to reflect on the past year and have a moment of remembrance for the nearly 300 Little Rock residents lives lost to covid-19. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/313anniversary/..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will deliver his third State of the City address tonight in a virtual broadcast scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. 

The event, which the mayor's office has dubbed "Rebuild the Rock: State of the City Virtual Experience," will reportedly include testimonials from Little Rock residents about their experiences during the covid-19 pandemic and their hopes for the year ahead.

Additionally, Scott has said he will use his speech to announce how officials plan to put the city "back on the right footing" in 2021.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1BQSlZNEX4]

