WATCH LIVE: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to deliver State of the City address

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will deliver his third State of the City address tonight in a virtual broadcast scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The event, which the mayor's office has dubbed "Rebuild the Rock: State of the City Virtual Experience," will reportedly include testimonials from Little Rock residents about their experiences during the covid-19 pandemic and their hopes for the year ahead.

Additionally, Scott has said he will use his speech to announce how officials plan to put the city "back on the right footing" in 2021.

