3 people killed, 1 injured in crashes

Three people were killed in vehicle crashes Wednesday and Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police summaries.

Blake Brown, 25, of Mountain View was riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Herpel Road in rural Stone County about 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report.

A 1994 Ford was backing into the road from a private drive when the motorcycle crashed into the side of the vehicle, the report says.

Conditions at the time of the crash were sunny and dry, according to the report.

A passenger in the Ford, Haley Amico, 27, of Mountain Home was injured and was taken to UAMS Medical Center, troopers said.

Also according to a state police report, Bert Hart, 69, of Mountain Home died Wednesday about 4:13 p.m. when he failed to stop at Baxter County Road 15 and Arkansas 5. Hart's 1994 Chevrolet hit a stop sign before striking a 2021 Ford that was going south on Arkansas 5, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry, according to the report.

Also, Ronda Rucker, 55, of Mammoth Spring died Thursday about 9:50 a.m. when she drove her 2003 Dodge south on Arkansas 9 in Camp, crossed the centerline and struck a 2016 Peterbilt semitruck headed north, according to a state police report.

Conditions were wet and rainy at the time of the crash, according to the report.