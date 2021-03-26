$500,000 ticket sold to Paragould woman

A Paragould woman has claimed a half-million-dollar lottery prize, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Sabrena Jones was with her mother and brother on Saturday night when she found out that she had won, according to a news release.

Jones worked a 5 p.m.-5 a.m. shift at a factory. She went to work on Sunday night, bought lunch for her co-workers, and then quit, according to the release.

She told lottery officials that she plans to move -- "I have always wanted to live by the beach," she said, according to the release. She will return to work, but not on a night shift.

With her winnings, she plans to help her younger daughter attend a private college this fall, the release stated.

Jones' mother scratched the winning $20 200x The Prize instant ticket, so Jones said she plans to pay her mom a "scratcher's fee," she told lottery officials in the release.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket -- Flash Market, 1005 E. Kingshighway in Paragould -- will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

A Missouri resident also claimed a $200,000 prize from a ticket that was purchased at the same market, the release stated. The retailer will get an additional $2,000 for selling that ticket, lottery officials said.