At the Post

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,450

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,599,780

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $160,316

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,439,464

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:40 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STAR

Jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr. won two racers Thursday. He took the fourth race with Cinco Catalina ($4.00, $3.20, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.28, and the seventh race with Scarred ($4.00, $2.80, $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:37.57.

BORELS SEEK FIRST VICTORY

Less than a week after teaming for their first Oaklawn victory, Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel and his wife, trainer Renay Borel, seek their first in a stake in Saturday's $150,000 Nodouble Breeders' for Arkansas-bred colts and geldings, 3-years-old and up, at 6 furlongs.

Renay Borel is scheduled to send out two horses, including defending champion K J's Nobility in the Nodouble, which honors the 1968 Arkansas Derby winner, the country's two-time champion older horse (1969 and 1970) and leading Arkansas-bred money winner in history ($846,749).

On Sunday, Calvin Borel recorded his first victory of the meeting, and first for his wife in Hot Springs, aboard Jack Van Berg. Renay Borel, a former exercise rider for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, inherited a small string of horses after Calvin Borel's older brother, Cecil, retired from training following a runner-up finish by K J's Nobility in the $165,000 Arkansas Breeders' Championship Stakes last May at Oaklawn. Renay Borel had been Cecil Borel's assistant. Jack Van Berg was her second victory of the meeting and fourth overall.

"Everything's going good," Renay Borel, 33, said Wednesday morning. "Take it one day at a time."

FINISH LINES

Six Oaklawn-raced horses were among 23 initial individual betting interests in the fifth and final Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Big Lake, who ran third in the Rebel Stakes, has been scratched because of an injury that has eliminated him from Kentucky Derby consideration, according to Churchill Downs. Oaklawn-raced horses still in the pool are Caddo River (30-1) for trainer Brad Cox, Concert Tour (9-2) for Bob Baffert, unbeaten Eclipse Award winner Essential Quality (3-1 favorite) for Cox, Hozier (30-1) for Baffert and Spielberg (50-1) for Baffert. Caddo River won the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes Jan. 22 at Oaklawn. Essential Quality won the Grace III $750,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 27 at Oaklawn. Concert Tour remained unbeaten in three starts with a front-running victory in the Rebel. Hozier and Spielberg ran second in the Rebel and Southwest, respectively. Wagering begins at 11 a.m. on Friday and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Information for this report was provided by Oaklawn media department.