Biden says he will plow past Senate 'chaos'

WASHINGTON -- During the first news conference of his administration Thursday, President Joe Biden left the door open to backing fundamental changes in Senate procedures to muscle key parts of his agenda, like immigration and voting rights, past Republican opposition "if there's complete lockdown and chaos."

Even as his administration navigates the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic damage, Biden is grappling with how to deliver on a host of big promises despite a razor-thin Senate majority. He said changes to Senate rules that would allow bills to pass with fewer votes may be necessary for him to achieve some of his goals.

"If there's complete lockdown and chaos, as a consequence of the filibuster, then we're going to have to go beyond what I'm talking about," he said.

Biden faces headwinds in delivering on his ambitious legislative agenda. His party's congressional majorities are narrow, Republican opposition appears entrenched and not all Democrats are aligned in changing Senate rules on the filibuster.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUsVlzJtnh8]

Biden at first backed a modification -- but not elimination -- of the procedural tactic. But he then suggested, at least on certain issues, he would go further, saying the filibuster -- which requires 60 votes to pass legislation in the Senate -- was being "abused in a gigantic way" by Republicans.

"I want to get things done. I want to get them done consistent with what we promised the American people," said Biden, who spent decades in the Senate. "I am going to say something outrageous: I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer at his own news conference Thursday declined to lean too heavily into filibuster changes, saying only that "everything, everything is on the table."

And West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat whose vote is critical, said he thought the rules were there to make sure "the big guy doesn't pick on the little guy," adding that he was trying to protect "basic civility."

Biden's political future also came up during the news conference. The 78-year-old president said for the first time that his "plan is to run for reelection, that is my expectation." But he made clear his focus was on the here and now and not a distant election.

"I am going to deal with all of those problems," he said.

One key item on the list: Republican efforts to limit voting rights, an effort the president deemed "sick" and "un-American." He said even GOP voters believe actions that make it harder for people to cast ballots are "despicable" attempts to undermine democracy.

The president was repeatedly pressed about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, where increasing numbers of young migrants have overwhelmed the government's holding facilities. Biden promised better media access to the camps -- once his administration has a better handle on things -- as well as improvements to the nation's immigration system and U.S. help to improve conditions in the migrants' home countries.

"I can't guarantee that we're going to solve everything, but I can guarantee that we're going to make it better," he said.

Biden also dismissed the notion that his administration's messaging is encouraging families to send their children alone on the dangerous journey to the United States, but suggested that he will not shift to a harder line on the issue.

"Well, look," Biden said. "The idea that I'm going to say -- which I would never do -- when an unaccompanied child ends up [at] the border, we're just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side? No previous administration did that either -- except Trump. I'm not going to do it. I'm not going to do it."

Biden noted his decision to assign Vice President Kamala Harris to the tackle issue, focusing on addressing the fundamental reasons for migration from Central and South America.

And in the aftermath of two mass shootings in a week, Biden was pressed on his plans for new gun violence laws. He responded that legislating is "a matter of timing.

He then offered a preview of the case he'll make for his administration's next major legislative initiative, an infrastructure package that he plans to detail at an event next week in Pittsburgh.

"The next major initiative ... is to rebuild the infrastructure, both physical and technological infrastructure of this country, so that we can compete and create significant numbers of really good-paying jobs, really good-paying jobs," he said.

Biden said Republicans used to put a priority on building roads, bridges and other forms of infrastructure, and he lamented that the United States now lags many countries, including China, in the investment it makes.

"I still think the majority of the American people don't like the fact that we now rank ... 85th in the world in infrastructure," he said. "I mean, look, the future rests on whether or not we have the best airports that can accommodate air travel, ports that you can get out of quickly. ... So there's so much we can do."

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Biden had held off on holding his first news conference until he could use it to celebrate progress against the pandemic and passage of the covid-19 relief package.

He was the first chief executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal news conference, where reporters have the opportunity for extended back-and-forth with the president on the issues of the day.

He acknowledged several vexing foreign policy problems that he faces immediately, including growing concerns about North Korea's nuclear program, a looming May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and China's rising stature as an economic competitor.

Early Thursday, North Korea launched the first ballistic missile tests of the Biden administration, what some analysts say was a measured provocation to catch the new president's attention.

The Biden administration has sought to restart talks with Kim Jong Un's regime in hopes of persuading the North to give up its nuclear program, but thus far has faced radio silence from the North. Biden was restrained as he admonished the North for the latest tests.

"There will be responses if they choose to escalate," he said. "We will respond accordingly. But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization."

On Afghanistan, Biden committed to pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan but expressed doubts about meeting the May 1 deadline that was set by an agreement signed under former President Donald Trump.

"We will leave," he said. "The question is when we will leave." He added that he did not believe troops would still be there in 2022.

In regards to China's human rights violations, Biden said his administration would "insist that China play by the international rules."

He described Chinese President Xi Jinping as "a smart, smart guy" who "doesn't have a democratic with a small D bone in his body."

"He's one of the guys like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin who thinks that autocracy is the wave of the future," Biden said.

In their first phone conversation as heads of state, Biden said he and Xi spoke for two hours and that he emphasized that the United States was not looking for confrontation, "although we know there will be steep, steep competition."

Biden also said the United States would need investments in American workers and science to effectively compete with China.

"But [the U.S.] will insist that China play by the international rules, fair competition, fair practices, fair trade," he said.

The president noted that he had recently met with the heads of the other "Quad countries" -- Australia, India and Japan -- to discuss how to hold China accountable in the region.

"We have to have democracies working together," he said. "We're going to make it clear that in order to deal with these things, we are going to hold China accountable, to follow the rules, whether it relates to the South China Sea, the North China Sea or the agreement made on Taiwan or a whole range of other things."

Biden said he made clear to Xi that Americans value human rights and would continue to call out China's human riots violations, specifically citing the persecution of the Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region and in the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.

"The moment the president walks away from that [commitment to human rights], as the last one did, is the moment we began to lose our legitimacy around the world," Biden said. "It's who we are."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner, Colby Itkowitz, Felicia Sonmez, Amy B Wang and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. of The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

