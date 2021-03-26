Sections
Clinics accepting sign-ups for shots

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:21 a.m.

Appointments are being accepted at several clinics for people who want to receive covid-19 vaccinations within the next few days.

The clinics include:

• Ouachita County Medical Center in the Green Center at the southwest corner of the hospital campus, 638 California Ave. SW, in Camden on Friday. The hospital will give the Pfizer two-dose vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (870) 836-5015.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• First Church of God, 1080 Martin Luther King Drive, in Tollette in Howard County. The clinic will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Johnson & Johnson's one-dose Janssen covid-19 vaccine will be administered for individuals who qualify. Photo IDs are required. Pre-registration is available by calling (501) 202-1540. More information is available at BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com.

A list of people eligible to receive vaccinations is available at healthy.arkansas.gov.

