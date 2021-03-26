Sections
Doctor sex-abuse case costs school record sum

by STEFANIE DAZIO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS | Today at 4:21 a.m.
George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court in this July 1, 2019, file photo. The University of Southern California has agreed to settle with more than 700 women who have accused Tyndall, the college's longtime campus gynecologist, of sexual abuse, officials announced Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES -- The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college's longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims' lawyers and the school announced Thursday.

It's believed to be a record amount for such a lawsuit. When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, the University of Southern California has agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades.

Tyndall, 74, faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university's student health center. He has pleaded innocent and is free on bond.

Hundreds of women came forward to report their allegations to police, but some of the cases fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations, while others did not rise to the level of criminal charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute. Still, Tyndall faces up to 64 years in prison if convicted.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community," university President Carol Folt said in a statement. "We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much needed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall."

Folt took office in 2019 as part of an overhaul of the school's leadership amid the unfolding gynecologist and college entrance bribery scandals.

The $852 million civil settlement is believed to be the largest sexual-abuse settlement against any university, according to the plaintiffs' attorneys, as well as the largest personal injury settlement against a college or university. The lawyers say no confidentiality or nondisclosure agreements were attached.

Tyndall's attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar. That settlement was considered the largest at the time, far surpassing the $100 million-plus paid by Penn State University to settle claims by at least 35 people who accused assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky of sexual abuse.

Separately, the University of Southern California earlier agreed to pay $215 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that applies to about 18,000 women who were patients of Tyndall's. The individual payouts to those victims range from $2,500 to $250,000, and were given regardless of whether the women formally accused Tyndall of harassment or assault. The final payouts are expected to be issued this month.

FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused Tyndall, the college's longtime campus gynecologist, of sexual abuse, officials announced Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
