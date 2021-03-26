EDITORIAL: Send 'em on over

The numbers for Arkansas have been pretty good lately when it comes to covid-19. Infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths are all down. That's exactly what everyone has been waiting to see.

And the numbers most want to see increased are the number of vaccines available and the number of shots in arms. The papers had some good news on the former:

"Arkansas' weekly allotment of coronavirus vaccines for people who have not yet received shots is set to increase by 32 percent next week to more than 95,000 doses, as manufacturers continue to ramp up production. The increase comes as providers in some parts of the state report the supply of vaccine exceeding demand by people who are eligible, with hundreds of appointment slots at some pharmacies and mass vaccination clinics going unfilled."

More vaccines coming down the pike? We'll take 'em. There are plenty of arms that haven't gotten shots yet, and to beat this, we need the number of vaccinated individuals to increase by several-fold, not just here, but all across the country.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson hasn't opened up vaccines to everyone yet, but it feels like that can't be too far off. The Natural State is still in phases 1-A through 1-C, which includes more than a million people.

So if it's your turn to get a shot, get it. It doesn't matter which of the three you get. Just make sure you get vaccinated so everyone can tell covid-19 adios. And wave goodbye to this last year.

This is a team effort. Be on the lookout for when your turn comes. And when it does, know what to do. Until that time arrives (and after) keep wearing those masks and social distancing. Mankind is staging a comeback, and nobody wants the virus to do the same.