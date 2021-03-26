Exec set to speak at vets' tribute

Retired Simmons Bank chief, J. Thomas "Tommy" May of Pine Bluff, will be the featured Vietnam veteran speaker at the Arkansas Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Monday on the state Capitol grounds in Little Rock.

A retired bank president and chief executive officer of Simmons First National Corp., May is the current president of its foundation.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson also will speak and lay a wreath to honor veterans at the ceremony on National Vietnam Veterans Day, according to a news release from Sue Harper, District 9 veterans service officer with the state Department of Veterans Affairs.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville inducted May into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame in 2010. May served in the Marine Corps from 1967-70. After the military, May returned to UA to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's in business administration from the Walton College. He began his banking career with First National Bank of Commerce in New Orleans in 1972. Upon the formation of Exchange Bancshares Inc. a holding company in El Dorado, in 1981, he was elected president and CEO, according to the Walton College website.

In 1987, he became president and CEO of Simmons First National Bank and president of Simmons First National Corp. May served on the UA board of trustees for 10 years and as chairman in 2002-03. He also served on the Campaign for the 21st Century Steering Committee, 2010 Commission, Foundation Board and Board of Advisors. In 2007, May received the University of Arkansas Chancellor's medal. A member of the Walton College Dean's Executive Advisory Board, he received the college's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, according to the Walton College website.

May also received the the Arkansas Business of the Year Legacy of Leadership Award in 2019. May welcomed the honor, but added that there are others he feels are just as deserving, according to the Arkansas Business website.

"They are all winners and I am proud to be on the same stage," he said.

The ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans on Monday is closed to the public, but it will be livestreamed on the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs' Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/.