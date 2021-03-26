Felon gets 68 months for gun possession

A Little Rock man who pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge but began waffling on his plea during a sentencing hearing earlier this month was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison Thursday after deciding, with the help of a new attorney, to stand by his guilty plea.

After his aborted sentencing hearing March 4, Louis Wimbley, who was being represented by the Federal Public Defenders Office, retained Ronald Davis Jr. of Little Rock to represent him.

Wimbley, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in exchange for the government agreeing to dismiss one count each of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. But when he came up for sentencing by U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky on March 4, Wimbley stood by his guilty plea but denied involvement in the crime he was pleading guilty to, prompting Rudofsky to continue the case until the matter could be sorted out.

According to court documents, Wimbley was arrested by Little Rock police Jan. 13, 2018, at the Extended Stay America hotel on Kanis Road after hotel employees discovered drugs and a pistol in a room. Although Wimbley was not registered in the room, employees told police they had seen him coming and going from the room.

When police searched the room, they discovered a Hi-Point 9mm pistol in the nightstand drawer that was later found to have been stolen.

But on March 4, according to a sentencing memorandum submitted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens, during an ex parte hearing involving only Rudofsky, Wimbley and Sonia Fonticiella, Wimbley's attorney at that time, Wimbley told the judge that he wanted to stand by his guilty plea but at the same time claimed to be innocent of the charge to which he had pleaded guilty.

Davis maintained that the confusion resulted from a misunderstanding between Wimbley, the attorneys and the court.

"During the ex parte hearing," Davis said in his memorandum, "Wimbley essentially indicated that he never entered the room where the firearm was found. The court took that to mean that Wimbley was indicating he was in fact innocent of count 3 of the Superseding Indictment, although he had previously pleaded guilty to the same."

On Thursday, Davis said Wimbley stood by his guilty plea and admitted to having the firearm in his possession when he arrived at the hotel and had denied only being in the room where the weapon was found.

"His position still is that he never entered that room," Davis said Thursday. "He brought the gun to the hotel in close proximity to the time identified in the superseding indictment and that is sufficient to go forward with the sentencing hearing, in my opinion."

After establishing that Wimbley's admission of taking the weapon to the hotel was sufficient to establish his guilt, regardless of whether he actually entered the room where it was found, the attorneys and judge then sparred over the sentencing guidelines.

At the sentencing hearing March 4, Givens had offered a three-point reduction in criminal responsibility for Wimbley's admission to the crime. A two-point reduction is often included in federal plea agreements, and a third point, while at the discretion of prosecutors, is almost always given to cooperative defendants at the time of sentencing.

The difference between a three-point and a two-point reduction in Wimbley's case was about six months in the sentencing range recommended in his pre-sentencing report. The recommended range for the two-point reduction was 63 to 78 months in prison, Rudofsky said. Had Wimbley been eligible for the third point reduction, the range would have been reduced to 57 to 71 months in prison.

Givens maintained that Wimbley's attempt to maintain his innocence resulted in additional resources being put into the case as the U.S. attorney's office began making preparations to take the case to trial, which made Wimbley ineligible for the third point reduction.

"I was prepared to give him the third level if we had gone ahead with sentencing" on March 4, Givens said.

But Davis argued that Givens actually had entered the motion for the third point reduction and it had been granted by Rudofsky in the March 4 sentencing hearing before Wimbley began backtracking on his plea.

"The government made the motion and the court granted it," Davis said, arguing that made it binding, and "whether that took place today or took place three weeks ago should not factor into your decision after you had already granted the third point."

"At the sentencing hearing last time, Mr. Givens made the point that given the continuance and given what happened, we're essentially starting over," Rudofsky said, disagreeing with Davis. "I said yes, we're starting over."

In sentencing arguments, Davis asked the judge to consider probation, saying that Wimbley and his family had requested he do so and that Wimbley was primarily a drug user rather than a dealer.

"I'll tell you in advance, just to be frank, that's not happening," Rudofsky said. "So in addition to that, if you can provide me your thoughts on what a reasonable sentence would be, that would be much more helpful to your client."

Davis responded by asking the judge to consider a sentence within the guideline range had the third point been applied, near 57 months.

"My client would certainly be able to benefit from the vocational programs available in the Bureau of Prisons," Davis said. "Is he a drug dealer? To the extent he is, he's not a very good one ... What he is is a drug user."

"I would agree with Mr. Davis that Mr. Wimbley is not a very good drug dealer because he's been caught multiple times," Givens said. "This is now his fifth felony and the sixth time he's been arrested for gun or drug-related offenses ... He admitted to having that gun and he's been a felon for a long time."

Rudofsky pointed out that the 68-month sentence at the lower end of the range recommended for the two-point reduction was still within the range for a three-point reduction.

"Even if Mr. Givens had offered the third point and I had accepted it, I still would have come up with the 68-month figure," Rudofsky said.