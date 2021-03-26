Sections
Scattered thunderstorms to bring risk of severe weather over weekend, forecasters say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:05 p.m.
Forecasts from the National Weather Service show the possibility for scattered strong and severe thunderstorms Saturday.

A cold front Saturday is likely to trigger scattered strong to severe thunderstorms across the state Saturday afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

Parts of east Arkansas are at an enhanced risk for severe weather hazards, which include up to golf-ball-sized hail, wind speeds of up to 60 mph, and a low possibility for an isolated tornado, the briefing states.

Much of the state, though, is listed at slight risk of experiencing severe weather, the briefing states. Forecast show Northwest Arkansas, including Fayetteville and Fort Smith, are at a marginal risk.

[ARKANSAS WEATHER: Hourly forecast + weather radar » arkansasonline.com/radar]

Temperatures on Friday in Central Arkansas are expected to reach the low 70s, while parts of north Arkansas are predicted to reach the high 60s, according to the weather service.

