FRIDAY, MARCH 26: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week.

Here are this week’s five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has recorded 329,511 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data available March 26. State health officials have reported 5,571 covid-19 deaths and 321,802 recoveries. Officials also reported that Arkansas has given 1,030,377 doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

• Arkansas' weekly allotment of coronavirus vaccines for people who have not yet received shots is set to increase by 32% next week, to more than 95,000 doses, officials said March 24. Manufacturers continue to ramp up production.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson said March 23 that he’s still considering whether cities will be allowed to require their residents to wear masks in public places after the statewide mask mandate ends. He initially said cities would not have that option. Hutchinson has said he plans to end the statewide mandate March 31.

• Including booster shots and those given through federal agencies, more than 1 million covid-19 vaccine doses had been given in Arkansas as of March 23, Hutchinson said. The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare system announced earlier this month that they had started offering vaccines to all enrolled veterans.

• Officials, including a Marshallese ambassador who visited a Tyson plant this week, have continued to encourage people to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible. This comes as many pharmacists report that the supply of vaccine is outpacing demand.