Health officials race to dispel mistrust in shots among minority groups

CHICAGO -- Top U.S. health officials say they're in a race to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible as covid-19 variants spread, mask and distancing rules are relaxed, and Americans crave a return to normalcy.

While the U.S. is vaccinating roughly 2.5 million people daily and nearly 1 in 3 adults have received at least one shot, roughly that many say they are skeptical or won't get vaccinated.

"There will be a hard core that never want to be vaccinated and we can't do anything about that," said Dr. Eric Toner, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

He said that number is unlikely to prevent effective control of the virus. To make sure it doesn't, authorities are working to change minds and boost access in minority-group communities where skepticism is among the hurdles to vaccination.

They're showcasing Black leaders getting shots, preaching vaccination benefits at Sunday services, holding Zoom meetings where experts dismantle the myths. Michigan is enlisting barbershops and salons. Mobile clinics have been set up to vaccinate Kentucky racetrack workers and California migrant workers.

For many Black people, mistrust of medical institutions is deep-seated. Their reasons are varied, vehement and often valid. And they don't even start with Tuskegee, the U.S. government study that began in 1932 and withheld treatment for Black men with syphilis.

Mistrust stems from surgeries on enslaved women to the absence of Black people in studies that guide modern-day medical decisions. It includes mistaken assumptions claiming race-based biological differences, and disrespect in the doctor's office.

Some are afraid of needles. Some believe internet myths. And some say they intend to get vaccinated but want to wait and see how others fare first. For some, the problem is no transportation to vaccination sites, no internet to get information on where and when to get vaccinated, or no regular physician. However, the shots are free and you don't need a doctor to get them.

C.B. Johnson, who runs a Chicago drug recovery group in the Black neighborhood where he grew up, is helping people there get vaccinated. He said that insider credibility helps. So does patience.

"We deal with a lot of people that a lot of people don't want to deal with," Johnson said. "We're able to give them the option to say, 'Hey, if you want to do it we can get you there, but if you don't, we will still be here when you decide that you want to.

"When you listen to what their concerns are and you hear them out and you validate their concerns, and then you come back and explain to them, 'Hey, look, I mean what happens if you catch covid? Would you rather have the vaccine that helps you?'"

Community activist Debra Stanley helps lead a support group for former drug users and ex-offenders in South Bend, Ind. Vaccination was the topic at a recent meeting, and skeptics spoke up.

When Goodwill employee Sonya Chandler mentioned seeing social media posts about weird vaccine side effects, Darryl McKinney, an Air Force vet, whipped out his cellphone and read Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information aloud.

Stanley gently chided in responding: "Darryl got his information from CDC, you got yours from Facebook. Know your sources."

Still, McKinney said he doesn't trust the U.S. government and won't get vaccinated.

"Last time I was at my barber, a few guys were talking about it," McKinney said. "We're not going to be guinea pigs."

Stanley said she's not out to twist arms.

"Our whole thing is staying abreast of all the information and making sure the latest gets to the people," she said. "We don't ever believe it's our role to promote a decision. It is our role to ensure that people have the best information when they get ready to make their decision."

Chandler said later that the meeting "made me more aware. Now I'm looking at it as, well, I may as well get the shot because it will help the rest of the community to not get sick."

