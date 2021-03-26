Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

'Hip Hop in the Rock' concert at Simmons Bank Arena canceled

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 12:12 p.m.
Workmen move materials around on a scaffolding that wraps around a portion of the Simmons Bank Arena facade in North Little Rock Tuesday December 10, 2019. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)

Promoter T3 Entertainment has canceled the April 18 "Hip Hop in the Rock" concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, citing "multiple unforeseen circumstances including the covid-19 pandemic."

Ticket holders who placed their orders through Ticketmaster should receive a full refund of the ticket cost and fees to their credit cards, an arena spokeswoman says, in keeping with the ticket seller's policy regarding canceled events.

Those who purchased their tickets at the arena box office should bring the tickets and the method of payment to obtain your refund. Box office hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

'Hip Hop in the Rock' concert at Simmons Bank Arena canceled
by Eric E. Harrison
Scattered thunderstorms to bring risk of severe weather over weekend, forecasters say
by Brianna Kwasnik
FRIDAY, MARCH 26: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal
by The Associated Press
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT