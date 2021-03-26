'Hip Hop in the Rock' concert at Simmons Bank Arena canceled

Promoter T3 Entertainment has canceled the April 18 "Hip Hop in the Rock" concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, citing "multiple unforeseen circumstances including the covid-19 pandemic."

Ticket holders who placed their orders through Ticketmaster should receive a full refund of the ticket cost and fees to their credit cards, an arena spokeswoman says, in keeping with the ticket seller's policy regarding canceled events.

Those who purchased their tickets at the arena box office should bring the tickets and the method of payment to obtain your refund. Box office hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.