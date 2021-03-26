• Darby Voeks, 26, a wet-suit-wearing man surfing in the frigid, choppy waters of Lake Superior, pulled a man and a dog to safety after a woman in a wheelchair approached Voeks to save her 29-year-old aide who had jumped in to rescue her pet.

• John Holian, the white headmaster of a Long Island, N.Y., Catholic school who made an 11-year-old Black student kneel as part of an apology to a teacher for prematurely starting another assignment after finishing his reading, has resigned, the school said.

• Andreas Flaten, who was owed $915 when he left his job at an auto repair shop in Peachtree City, Ga., in November, finally got his money in the form of more than 90,000 oil- and grease-covered pennies that were dumped on his driveway along with a final pay stub and an explicit parting message.

• Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, warned officials, celebrities and others that they could face charges for jumping ahead in the vaccine line, saying the nation risks losing donated doses from the World Health Organization-backed Covax program if health workers aren't given top priority for the shots.

• Tim Lewis, police chief of Festus, Mo., said a 10-year-old boy is being treated after someone fired shots shortly after midnight through the boy's bedroom window as he slept and a bullet struck two of the child's fingers.

• Jason King, a Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant, said no one was wounded after a partially dressed woman approached a trooper who was investigating a crash and told him she was overdosing on drugs, then she pulled a gun and exchanged shots with officers before being taken into custody.

• Katrina Russell, 37, of Nashville, Tenn., was charged with vehicular homicide and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after she sold her car for $80 to a 13-year-old, who later caused a crash that killed a 71-year-old man, police said.

• Kevin Hutchinson, 56, a licensed insurance agent and the former mayor of Columbia, Ill., pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about receiving referral commissions on city contracts, prosecutors said.

• Rob Lederman, a morning radio host in Buffalo, N.Y., was fired after he referred to the skin tones of Black female celebrities to describe how he likes his toast and apologized, saying he was horrified when he listened to himself and vowed to learn from it.