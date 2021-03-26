Israeli leader, allies fail to gain majority

JERUSALEM -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies fell short of winning a parliamentary majority in Israel's latest election, according to a final vote count released Thursday, leaving a political deadlock that put the longtime leader's future in question.

The fourth election in just two years delivered a stinging rebuke for Netanyahu, the most dominant figure in Israeli politics in a generation. He lost ground to former partners who vowed never to sit in a government with him again.

Under Israel's fragmented political system, Netanyahu still could try to reach across the aisle and cobble together a governing coalition. But the makeup of the new parliament will make that extremely difficult, giving his opponents the upper hand in coalition talks. It's also quite possible Israel will go into a fifth election later this year.

"It is clear that Netanyahu does not have a majority to form a government under his leadership," said Gideon Saar, one of the former Netanyahu allies who now oppose him. "Action must now be taken to realize the possibility of forming a government for change."

In order to form a government, a candidate must work with allied partners to secure a 61-seat majority in the Knesset, or parliament.

According to the final results released by Israel's election commission, Netanyahu and his allies captured 52 seats, compared with 57 held by his opponents.

In the middle were two undecided parties: Yamina, a seven-seat nationalist party headed by a former Netanyahu lieutenant, and Raam, an Arab Islamist party that won four seats.

Neither Naftali Bennett of Yamina nor Mansour Abbas of Raam has committed to either camp. Yet deep divisions in both the pro-Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu blocs could make it difficult for either side to secure a majority with them.

"Israel is experiencing its worst political crisis in decades. It's apparent that our political system finds it very difficult to produce a decisive outcome," said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute. "This is as a result of inherent weaknesses in our electoral system, but it's also because of the Netanyahu factor."

Tuesday's vote was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu's leadership style and fitness to rule while under indictment. "Israelis are split right down the middle on this question," Plesner said.

Netanyahu's supporters see him as a statesman uniquely qualified to lead the country. He campaigned on his management of the country's successful coronavirus vaccination program and diplomatic agreements reached last year with four Arab countries.

His opponents, however, say Netanyahu is untrustworthy and has bungled many aspects of the coronavirus crisis. They also say he should not be running the country at a time when he is on trial on corruption charges. The evidentiary phase, in which a series of former aides are to take the stand against him, is set to begin April 5.

Thursday's results set the stage for weeks of uncertainty as the country's figurehead president, Reuven Rivlin, consults with party leaders to see if they can agree on a candidate who can cobble together a new governing majority.

Merav Michaeli, whose center-left Labor party won seven seats, declared victory for the anti-Netanyahu camp. "Now it is time to form a government," she told Channel 13 TV.

That may not be so simple. The anti-Netanyahu camp includes a diverse array of parties ranging from leftist Arab factions to hard-line nationalists opposed to cooperation with them.

One option floated Thursday was the possibility of using their slim parliamentary majority to pass legislation that would disqualify an indicted politician from forming a new government, a measure aimed at barring Netanyahu from office. Several parties said they were leaning in that direction.

Netanyahu is on trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases. He has denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed the charges as a witch hunt by a biased law enforcement officials and the media. His opponents accuse him of leading the country into repeated elections in hopes of winning a parliament that would grant him immunity from prosecution.

Dani Dayan, a member of Saar's New Hope party, said he wasn't thrilled about pursuing a "personalized" law but said it was worth considering.

"Netanyahu has made such a mishmash between his lawsuit and the needs of the state. Therefore, there's room for debate on the matter," he said.

Workers count votes in Israel's national elections from behind plastic screens to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)