Judge: Austin can require masks even if rest of Texas does not

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:35 p.m.
Pedestrians in downtown Austin, wearing masks to protect against the spread of covid-19, pass murals painted on a boarded-up business in this March 9, 2021, file photo. (AP/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge is allowing the city of Austin to continue to require face coverings in local businesses weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other covid-19 safety measures.

The ruling Friday by state District Judge Lora Livingston was at least a temporary victory for local leaders in the liberal state capital who have repeatedly clashed with the Republican governor over his handling of the pandemic.

Face coverings have only ever been loosely enforced in Texas, which earlier this month became the biggest state to drop covid-19 restrictions.

“This push to continue masking has never been about laws and enforcement, it’s about communicating a culture of common decency and concern for one another,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued the city over the mandate, did not immediately react to the ruling, although an appeal is likely.

Texas has roughly 3,400 patients hospitalized with covid-19, the lowest number since October. On Monday, Texas will begin making all adults eligible for the vaccine.

