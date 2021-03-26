LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game 1

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 0 — End 2nd Inning

Patrick Wicklander worked around two more walks in the bottom of the second. His command hasn't been bad, necessarily, but the strike zone is tight.

Wicklander's pitch count is already at 45, so the bullpen might get a lot of work tonight — more than is desirable in the first game.

Christian McLeod retired Arkansas in order in the top of the inning, including two by strikeout.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 0 — End 1st Inning

Matt Goodheart and Cayden Wallace hit back-to-back home runs, and Christian Franklin added a two-out solo homer in the top of the first inning, and Patrick Wicklander worked around a one-out walk in the bottom of the inning.

This is a great start for the Razorbacks. Mississippi State, while capable, is not a great hitting team. An early lead like this puts pressure on the home team.

Pregame

Arkansas and Mississippi State will get underway at 6:30 p.m. The attendance at Dudy Noble Field is expected to be around 8,000, which is roughly 60% of maximum capacity.

The Bulldogs (17-4, 2-1 SEC) are 12-2 at home this season.

The Razorbacks (16-3, 2-1) are 2-1 in true road games, which all were played at Louisiana Tech two weeks ago. Arkansas also won three neutral-site games against Texas Tech, Texas and TCU to open the season.

Arkansas will start third-year left hander Patrick Wicklander on the mound tonight. Wicklander (0-0, 2.51 ERA) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed 1 run last week in a relief appearance against Alabama. This will be his first weekends start since last season and his first SEC start since he was a freshman in 2019.

Mississippi State will throw right hander Will Bednar tonight. He has not allowed a run in 12 innings this season.

The weather is nice in Starkville today. The temperature will be in the 70s to begin the game, and will be in the 60s by the end.