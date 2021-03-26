Make the effort

Being a student affairs educator in the Multicultural Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, I hear the word "diversity" a lot.

I talk about it a lot. It's even right there in the name of one of the programs for which I coordinate the day-to-day operations--the Student Affairs Diversity Initiatives--as well as one of the university-wide committees that I serve on--the Diversity Council.

Thus, it's safe to say that diversity is an important part of my work, as it should be for anyone who works in education, whether on a college/university campus or in a PreK-12 school. Also, diversity is merely the minimum; educators should view it as a starting point for our work, and our ultimate goal should be to create educational environments that are inclusive and equitable for all of our students.

The need to go beyond diversity became more evident than ever after last summer.

Between the murders of unarmed Black people by law enforcement officers and the protests that followed, educators across the country found themselves in conversations about how we could not only keep our students safe amid the covid-19 pandemic, but also how we could make sure our classrooms and campuses were free of racism, bias, and injustice, especially for our students of color.

At UA Little Rock, many of these conversations took place with Chancellor Christina Drale, both in small groups of students, faculty, and staff, and in open forums with hundreds of members of the campus community.

Like diversity, however, conversation is merely a starting point: it doesn't mean much without accompanying actions.

The relaunch of the Multicultural Center with the budget for full-time staff and programming was one of the actions implemented by Chancellor Drale and UA Little Rock leadership. Another was the Inaugural Campus Read on Race & Ethnicity, during which students, faculty, and staff engaged in small-group conversations about one of three books: "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo; "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson; and "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi.

Later this month, UA Little Rock will be hosting Dr. Kendi in an event that will be the culmination of Diversity Month, a series of events hosted each year in March by the Chancellor's Diversity Council.

During this month, the Diversity Council sponsors programs that showcase the diversity of our campus community. We also strive to go beyond diversity and make an effort to center equity and inclusion during Diversity Month, encouraging UA Little Rock to learn about those with diverse lived experiences as well as examine how each of us can make our campus safe and inclusive for those with diverse lived experiences.

Diversity is important, and one of UA Little Rock's strengths is having the most diverse student body in the state of Arkansas. However, having that diversity is just a starting point.

It is even more important that the environment in which those diverse students find themselves is conducive to their learning and development. Educators especially--and if you work in any capacity with students, you are an educator--must embrace diversity and go further than diversity, working toward creating inclusive, equitable campus and classroom environments for our students; otherwise, we are not truly doing our jobs.

Diversity is important, and it is the minimum.

Lauren D. Wilson is the assistant director of the Multicultural Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she earned her master's degree in higher education. Lauren and her 10-year-old daughter, Gabriela, live in Conway.