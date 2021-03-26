Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Oklahoma coach retires

Oklahoma Coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement on Thursday, culminating a 35-year career that included taking five different schools to the NCAA Tournament -- with two of them reaching the Final Four -- and more than 650 career wins. Kruger, 68, led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016. He is the only coach to lead five different programs to NCAA Tournament wins -- Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV. His 674-432 career record ranks 10th among active coaches in wins and 27th all time. He led the Sooners to a 195-128 record in 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments. In his final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and ended with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round on Monday.

Former NBA coach dies

Stan Albeck, the former San Antonio, Cleveland, New Jersey and Chicago head coach during a long NBA career, died Thursday in hospice care at son John's home. He was 89. John Albeck told the San Antonio Express-News his father entered hospice care Thursday after having a stroke March 14. He also had a stroke in 2001 while an assistant coach with Toronto. Albeck coached the ABA's Denver Rockets in 1970-71, then directed Cleveland in 1979-80, San Antonio from 1980-83, New Jersey from 1983-85 and Chicago in 1985-86 -- with Michael Jordan in his second season. He took the Spurs to consecutive Western Conference Finals in 1982 and 1983.

GOLF

Park in front at LPGA

Michelle Wie West struggled through a round of 9-over 81 in her first tournament in nearly two years, while Inbee Park shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead Thursday in the Kia Classic at Aviara. Park had a solid, bogey-free round in rainy, breezy conditions in the afternoon. Fellow South Korean Hyo Joo Kim was a stroke behind, and Sophia Popov, In Gee Chun, Stephanie Meadow and Mel Reid shot 68. The focus was on the 31-year-old Wie West in her first event since giving birth to daughter Makenna nine months ago. This is her first tournament since the Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine in June 2019, when she shot 84-82. Wie West opened with her only birdie and then carded seven bogeys in her next 13 holes. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73 and is tied for 49th place. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) turned in a 2-over par 74. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 75.

Jaeger leads PGA event

Stephan Jaeger finished with a 6-under par 66 and holds a one-shot lead in the PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Joel Dahmen and Andrew Yun are one shot back after both fired 67s on the Corales Golf Course. Former University of Arkansas golfer Sebastian Cappelen is tied for 10th after his round of 3-under. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73 and is tied for 72nd place.

McGreevy in first at Savannah

Max McGreevy turned in a 7-under 65 and leads the Korn Ferry Tour's Club Car Championship after one day of play at the Landings Club-Deer Creek Golf Coursein Savannah, Ga. McGreevy holds a one-shot lead over Curtis Thompson and Stuart Macdonald. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) is three shots out of the lead after firing a 68. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is also in the mix after a first-round 69. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 70. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) finished with a 76.

BASEBALL

Former AL president dies

Bobby Brown, an infielder who played on five World Series champions with the New York Yankees and later became a cardiologist and president of the American League, has died. He was 96. He died Thursday in Fort Worth, the Yankees said. Brown played with the Yankees from 1947-54, with Yogi Berra his roommate. He spent eight seasons in the majors and played in a career-high 113 games in 1948, batting .300 with 3 home runs, 48 RBI. Overall, he batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBI. He was president of the American League from 1984-94.

Jimenez out 5 to 6 months

Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez is expected to be sidelined for five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game. Jimenez needs surgery to repair the injury, putting his season in jeopardy. General Manager Rick Hahn said the team will know more when he begins the rehab process. The 24-year-old Jimenez, who throws and bats right-handed, was acquired in a July 2017 trade with the crosstown Cubs. He hit 31 home runs in his first year in the majors in 2019. He batted .296 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

FOOTBALL

Patriots re-sign RB White

The Patriots have re-signed running back James White, bringing back a key veteran cog of their offense. The deal is for one year and according to reports will pay him a guaranteed $2.5 million, returning White to New England for his eighth season. The Patriots also announced Thursday that they have retained the exclusive rights to fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany who originally was signed by the team in 2019 as part of the league's International Pathway Program. Johnson appeared in all 16 games in 2020 with 11 starts and is expected to compete with Dan Vitale for the starting fullback role this season.

Washington signs WR

Washington signed Adam Humphries to a one-year contract Thursday, a month after the oft-injured wide receiver was released by Tennessee. Injuries limited Humphries to just 19 games over the past two seasons with the Titans. A concussion cost him more than half of the 2020 season. Humphries gets a chance at age 27 to prove he can stay healthy and produce after a $36 million, four-year deal signed with Tennessee in 2019 didn't work out. Humphries still ranked fifth on the Titans with 23 catches for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 60 passes for 602 yards over the past two seasons.

TENNIS

Barty struggles but wins

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty rallied from a big third-set deficit and overcame a match point Thursday to win her opening match at the Miami Open against qualifier Kristina Kucova, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Barty, who won the tournament's most recent title in 2019, trailed 5-2 in the final set. In the next game she faced a match point, which she saved by ripping a weak serve for a winner. Barty fell behind 0-40 serving in the final game but again rallied against Kucova, a Slovakian ranked 149th. Barty closed out the victory with a service winner, and then tapped her temple with her index finger, as if in tribute to the way she kept her composure in the crunch. Playing away from her native Australia for the first time in more than a year, Barty won despite an unreliable forehand. She whacked 40 unforced errors on that side.