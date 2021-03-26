Pandemic shut-ins peeking out, but virus still there

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over, but its psychological grip on the United States has weakened. Pandemic fatigue, warmer weather and a surge in vaccinations have led to a spring fever palpable across much of the country.

More than 1.5 million Americans jumped on planes on Sunday alone, a new high for the pandemic and triple the figure from the same period in 2020 during the initial wave of infections and shutdowns, figures from the Transportation Security Administration show.

Cellphone mobility data analyzed by The Washington Post show movement steadily increasing everywhere except in large cities, where office buildings remain empty. In Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, and in the northern tier of the Mountain West, mobility is already higher than before the pandemic.

The pandemic is in its second year, and it won't last forever. But even as people are on the move, so is the virus.

There is increasing evidence of a spring bump, if not yet anything as significant as a surge. Positive trends in coronavirus infections went flat in mid-March and have since ticked upward nationally, with daily infections now hovering near 58,000. Thirty-two states have had an increase in their average for daily infections, according to a Post analysis of state health department data.

In Michigan, infections have risen 109% in recent weeks. Minnesota has registered a 55% increase, and West Virginia 53%.

The most promising recent trend was the decline in hospitalizations. But the decline has slowed and shows signs of flattening. And although the seven-day average for deaths is much lower than it was a month ago, dropping to fewer than 1,000 daily, the decline in those numbers has also slowed.

"I continue to be worried about the latest data and the apparent stall that we see in the trajectory of the pandemic," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday, reiterating her standard message that everyone needs to hang in there just a bit longer and stick with precautions known to limit viral transmission.

That message may be getting lost amid other, more hopeful signals coming from political leaders, including the White House, where President Joe Biden has vowed that everyone will be eligible for a vaccination by May 1. This past weekend, more than 3 million people received immunizations each day, and more than 85 million people -- about 1 in 3 adults -- have received at least one shot.

Administration officials are calling attention to what they consider their success in rolling out vaccines, noting that 70% of people older than 65 have had at least one dose. Inoculations of the most vulnerable populations could fundamentally change the nature of the health emergency, because older adults are most susceptible to serious illness or death from covid-19.

A more transmissible and dangerous coronavirus variant first seen in the United Kingdom is already dominant in some states and could become so nationally in coming weeks, according to new data suggesting that the mutant variant is outcompeting other virus strains. The B.1.1.7 variant may already account for 20% to 30% of new infections, according to the CDC. Data from the testing company Helix suggests that it could be higher already, about 40%, in states that rely on Helix's tests.

It is probably already dominant in Florida and will become so in Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and New York any day now, Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, said this week. Grubaugh is the senior author of a report, not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal, that models the transmission of B.1.1.7.

"Anyplace where we have data, we're seeing an exponential rise in frequency," he said. "It's certainly going to be the dominant virus that's circulating in the United States."

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Clement, Jacqueline Dupree and Dan Keating of The Associated Press.

From left, Andre Johnson, 20, Twon Clarke, 20, and Tyquan Johnson, 19, were in Miami Beach during spring break this week. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Calla Kessler