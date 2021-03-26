PB statistical area status at stake

If the Office of Management and Budget adopts a review committee's recommendation that the minimum urban area population to qualify as a metropolitan statistical area should be raised from 50,000 to 100,000, the Pine Bluff area would likely lose its standing as a metropolitan statistical area.

That would result in some financial and planning consequences for an area whose biggest city has witnessed a steady decline in population since the 1980s.

Larry Reynolds, director of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, said potentially losing a metropolitan status is a big concern for his group, although metropolitan statistical areas are not expected to be delineated again until 2023. One result, he said, would be the commission and six other planning organizations losing their designations.

"If our metropolitan planning organization loses its designation, you'd go from eight to two in Arkansas," Reynolds said. "The only two would be Metroplan, which is in Little Rock, and the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. We would lose federal funding, which makes up the majority of our funding. Our agency has contracts with the cities of Pine Bluff and White Hall to do regional planning. That's less than 30% of our funding."

The Office of Management and Budget serves "to assist the President in meeting policy, budget, management, and regulatory objectives and to fulfill the agency's statutory responsibilities," according to an explanation on the White House website.

The Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations sent a letter last week to Office of Management and Budget acting Director Rob Fairweather with a similar concern about the future designation of metropolitan planning organizations, such as the Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

The association asked the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee, which reviews comments for the Office of Management and Budget, as well as Fairweather's office and the U.S. Census Bureau to confirm that the recommendation would not reduce the number of metropolitan planning organizations and would not impact future designations consistent with the law.

The Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations wrote that federal highway and transit statutes require designation of metropolitan planning organizations, which are responsible for planning, programming and coordination of federal highway and transit funding. Such organizations are designated for each urbanized area that has a population of more than 50,000 people by federal law, according to the letter.

The Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission last month released a draft 2021-24 Transportation Improvement Program for Pine Bluff and White Hall.

"If our metropolitan statistical area becomes a micropolitan statistical area, it could affect transportation," Reynolds said. "If our agency goes away ... let's say in transportation funding, for any federal dollars we receive, any [U.S.] Department of Transportation money goes through our agency. We don't touch that money, but we distribute it."

Reynolds said losing metropolitan planning organization status could affect Community Development Block Grants, which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provide. Some of the grants, according to Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations, fund transportation services that comply with regulations and statutes, and several metropolitan planning organizations risk losing entitlement funds if the metropolitan statistical area population threshold is increased to 100,000.

That could have an impact on Pine Bluff Transit, which receives federal funds that the Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission allocates, Reynolds said.

The Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations complained that there is "no sound reason" to justify doubling the threshold other than what the review committee stated about the U.S. population growth -- the 2019 national count is about 2.2 times larger than in 1950.

"This does not appear to be a scientific methodology for making such a significant change," the Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations wrote to the Office of Management and Budget, recommending it reject the threshold change.

The Pine Bluff Metropolitan Statistical Area includes parts of Jefferson, Lincoln and Cleveland counties. WorldPopulationReview.com estimates a population of 84,920 for the Pine Bluff metropolitan statistical area, which includes Pine Bluff's 39,804 people.

That would be a drop of more than 9,000 from the 2010 Census for the city. The Pine Bluff metropolitan statistical area population stood at 100,258 in 2010.

"The MSA is determined by the Office of Management and Budget," said Jeff Hawkins, a former Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission director who now heads the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. "OMB uses the census to determine what is MSA and not. Urbanized areas, right now, are based on population of urban areas, and it doesn't necessarily follow city limits. It follows area blocks and density."

U.S. Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., wrote a letter urging Fairweather to reject the threshold change.

"Though the consideration of nonstatistical uses is not the priority of OMB, ignoring the unwritten effects that MSAs have on the decision-making process of our government would cause major disruptions with grant and entitlement programs, medical reimbursements, economic development, housing initiatives, and more," the senators wrote. "The MSA metric has become a critical tool so broadly used that changing it without considering its far-reaching impacts is short-sighted."

U.S. Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., whose district includes Pine Bluff, and Susan Wild, D-Pa., sent a similar letter to the Office of Management and Budget opposing the change.

"OMB provided no reasonable justification for changing 70 years of precedent in a manner that could detrimentally hinder the economic development of many communities across America," Westerman said. "I am glad to work with my friends across the aisle to voice our opposition against this unacceptable rule change."