Police say shooting fatal to man in LR

A shooting in Little Rock killed a man, police said Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Rice Street, according to a statement by the Little Rock police posted on Twitter just after 5:30 a.m. No other information about the nature of the shooting was released.

Spokesman Mark Edwards said the victim's name would be released after the next of kin is notified.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the post.