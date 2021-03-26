Sections
Police say shooting fatal to man in LR

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:24 a.m.
A Little Rock police officer talks to a woman Thursday in the 1900 block of Rice Street as officers investigate an early morning shooting that left one person dead. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

A shooting in Little Rock killed a man, police said Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Rice Street, according to a statement by the Little Rock police posted on Twitter just after 5:30 a.m. No other information about the nature of the shooting was released.

Spokesman Mark Edwards said the victim's name would be released after the next of kin is notified.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the post.

A Little Rock Police Department crime scene investigator gathers evidence Thursday at a house in the 1900 block of Rice Street a police investigate an early morning shooting that left one person dead. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)
