Romania police protest pay, cutbacks

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Hundreds of police protested Thursday in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, over cutbacks and poor working conditions.

They converged in front of the Interior Ministry building where they honked horns, blew whistles and let off smoke bombs in the colors of the Romanian flag -- blue, yellow and red -- to express anger over a two-year salary freeze, pension cuts and unacceptable working conditions.

"There are approximately 3,000 police stations that have toilets outside the building, in the backyard -- they have no running water," said Cosmin Andreica, president of the Europol police trade union.

The cutbacks are part of wider budgetary cuts under the coalition government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu of the National Liberal Party that came to power in December. Romania, one of the European Union's poorer members, has 19.3 million people.

The demonstrations, organized by two police unions, were held on Romanian Police Day, which this year marked 199 years since its formation.

Romania's interior minister did not respond to requests for comment on the police union claims.

Putin foe claims ill treatment in prison

MOSCOW -- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has accused prison authorities of failing to provide proper treatment for his back pain and leg problems, saying in a letter posted Thursday that his physical condition has worsened in prison and he now has trouble walking.

Navalny blamed his health problems on prison officials failing to provide the right medicines and refusing to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars. He also complained in a second letter that the hourly checks a guard makes on him at night amounted to sleep deprivation torture.

Copies of his letters to penitentiary officials and Russia's top prosecutor were posted on Navalny's website.

The 44-year-old Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken opponent, was arrested Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Last month, Navalny was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for violating the terms of his probation while convalescing in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated -- and which the European Сourt of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful.

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said earlier Thursday that Navalny had undergone medical checkups the previous day, describing his condition as "stable and satisfactory."

Van Gogh's 'Montmartre' fetches $15.4M

PARIS -- A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh was sold at auction Thursday by Sotheby's Paris for $15.4 million.

The sale of "Street Scene in Montmartre" was highly anticipated as it was one of the few paintings by the Dutch impressionist master to still have been in private hands. The auction house had expected it to sell for between $5.8 million and $9.4 million.

Sotheby's said the work had remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years, out of the public eye.

It depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a woman and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

It was painted in 1887, one year after Van Gogh moved to Paris and lived in Montmartre while he was lodging with his brother Theo. He left the French capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

It was among over 30 works being sold by Sotheby's on Thursday from masters including Modigliani, Rodin, Camille Claudel, Degas, Klee and Magritte.

Kashmir ambush kills 2 Indian soldiers

SRINAGAR, India -- Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary patrol Thursday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, an official said.

Militants shot bullets from two sides toward an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol in the outskirts of the region's main city, Srinagar, said Kishor Prasad, a top Indian paramilitary officer. He described it as a "hit-and-run attack."

Paramilitary spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari said two soldiers were killed and two others injured, one critically, in the attack.

Reinforcements of counterinsurgency police and soldiers began searching in the area for the attackers.

The soldiers were among several patrols guarding a crucial highway where hundreds of security vehicles pass every day.

No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

Both India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Indian soldiers stand watch Thursday at the site of an attack on a patrol on the outskirts of Srinagar in India-controlled Kashmir. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Alexei Navalny's lawyer Mikhailova said Navalny was taken to a hospital outside prison on Wednesday, March 24 for magnetic resonance tomography but wasn't given the results. She said Navalny has received pills and ointment for his pain, but prison authorities refused to accept medicines that lawyers brought to him. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)