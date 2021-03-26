Rick Lee's selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK French Empire in the eighth

BEST BET Many Sweet Treats in the fifth

LONGSHOT Heroic Song in the first

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

MEET 82-255 (32.2 percent)

1 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

* *HEROIC SONG broke a tad slow in a deceptive fifth-place sprint tuneup, he has two-turn experience and the class dropper had a good subsequent breeze. WHEREVER HE IS prompted the pace before tiring in his two-turn debut on turf at Fair Grounds. However, he is taking a significant drop and moving to the main track for winning connections. REINSURE has been forwardly placed in consecutive second-place finishes at this bottom maiden level.

1 Heroic Song;Quinonez;Von Hemel;5-1

3 Wherever He Is;Santana;Moquett;4-1

2 Reinsure;Torres;Prather;7-2

8 Mr. Peterkin;Harr;Lukas;3-1

7 Majestic Day;Hamilton;Mason;6-1

6 Beaucette's Ekati;Arrieta;Barkley;8-1

9 King of the Ring;Morales;McKnight;8-1

1 Beau Book;FDe La Cruz;Zito;5-1

5 Mora;Camacho;Zito;20-1

4 Faction;Court;Vance;20-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

* * *GIGGING lost all chance at the break in a useful 6-furlong return to the races, and the two-time local winner is back at his best distance and dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career. CHICORY BLUE is taking a slight drop in class on the heels of a second-place finish, and trainer Karl Broberg is starting to heat up after a slow start. AQUALITYINDIVIDUAL rallied to third in a recent $5,000 claimer at Fair Grounds, and he was claimed by high percentage trainer Tom Amoss.

1 Gigging;Tohill;Hartman;3-1

5 Chicory Blue;Cabrera;Broberg;7-2

4 Aqualityindividual;Geroux;Amoss;4-1

3 Gospel Abe;Gonzalez;Hollendorfer;5-1

6 Hyndford;Vazquez;Garcia;9-2

9 Always a Catch;Loveberry;Martin;8-1

7 Altito;Morales;Vance;10-1

8 Wickets Way;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;20-1

2 Determinant;Mojica;Holthus;30-1

3 Purse $70,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

* *LINDSYLU is an unraced filly from the powerful stable of trainer Steve Asmussen, and she recorded bullet works last summer at Ellis, and continued to work smartly this winter at Louisiana Downs. CODE NAME KATE has recorded a pair of swift 4-furlong breezes up to her first race, and she is a half-sister to two stake winners, and four who broke their maiden at first asking. BABY CLOUD raced close to the lead in a second-place debut, and the only filly to run back out of the race (Emerald Princess) won.

4 Lindsylu;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

5 Code Name Kate;Tohill;Hartman;9-2

2 Baby Cloud;Cabrera;Ortiz;2-1

3 Gravitron;Torres;Ortiz;5-2

6 Polyester Bride;Arrieta;Robertson;7-2

1 Happylife;Mojica;Zito;8-1

4 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $10,000

* *LINE OF FAITH finished third at Delta Downs in her first start after six months on the bench, and she received a confidence lift when the second-place finisher came back with a clear maiden win Wednesday evening. HAMAZING LACE has lost a late lead in consecutive second-place finishes, and she possesses early speed and appears the one to beat. EMERALDS R US chased an honest pace, while caught four-wide, in an eighth-place debut against a much deeper and talented field.

5 Line of Faith;Quinonez;Cangemi;6-1

2 Hamazing Lace;Hamilton;Mason;3-1

3 Emeralds R Us;Wales;Westermann;4-1

4 Denali Rocket;Loveberry;Martin;5-1

12 Sailaway and Hide;Harr;Rhea;6-1

9 The Girl Does;Santana;Moquett;8-1

7 Frankies Moonshine;Bowen;Holthus;8-1

6 Cyber Affair;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

1 O.K. Socks;Medina;Gladd;20-1

13 Marilyn's Magic;Mojica;Martin;20-1

11 Tuesday;Canchari;Hornsby;30-1

8 Ima Sure Bet;Hisby;Hewitt;20-1

10 Bonita's Gold;Morales;Jackson;30-1

5 Purse $105,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

* * * *MANY SWEET TREATS has been a dominating winner in two of her past three races, and she is back in a similar field and loves to win races. EURO ME has finished in the money in all three races at the meeting, and she did encounter traffic trouble in a recent second-place finish. TAILORBESWIFT showed good speed before tiring inside the final furlong in a useful return, and she may also appreciate moving from a muddy to a fast track.

9 Many Sweet Treats;Cabrera;Dixon;3-1

5 Euro Me;Santana;Loy;5-1

7 Tailorbeswift;Morales;Contreras;6-1

8 Zanshoes;Harr;Cline;4-1

1 Lovely Lou;Arrieta;Matthews;6-1

4 Florida Bird;WDe La Cruz;Martin;8-1

6 Tiddly;Canchari;Witt;8-1

10 Five Queens;Tohill;Martin;8-1

3 Lil Tater;Torres;Stuart;20-1

2 Triple Happy;Vazquez;Broberg;30-1

6 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

* * *TASHKENT has finished in the money in two unusually fast races for the condition, and he is dropping in class and is a likely winner if he holds form. ELITCH crossed the wire one position behind the top selection two weeks ago, and an expected quick pace will work in his favor. IKE had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when setting a rapid pace and tiring, but he can rebound under kinder rating from winning rider David Cabrera.

5 Tashkent;Cohen;Broberg;4-1

7 Elitch;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

4 Ike;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

1 Believeinholidays;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-2

2 Off Sixes;Loveberry;Robertson;8-1

6 Dealin' Stelen;Torres;Zito;10-1

8 Street to Indy;Tohill;Hartman;8-1

9 Ghostly Who;Arrieta;Barkley;12-1

10 Witch Doctor;Canchari;Morse;12-1

3 Never Even Called;Bowen;McKnight;10-1

7 Purse $45,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

* * *HOP KAT was caught in the final stride, snapping a three-race winning streak, when racing on a muddy track. He is dropping in class and figures difficult to beat in current condition. RIVER ECHO won five of eight races in 2020, and the versatile gelding has competitive Beyer figures and drew a favorable post. SHORTLIST earned strong Beyer figures last season racing in California and Kentucky, and the pace of the race should compliment his late run.

2 Hop Kat;Geroux;Amoss;9-5

1 River Echo;Cabrera;Broberg;12-1

3 Shortlist;Santana;Van Berg;5-1

7 Lord Dragon;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

8 Red Again;Quinonez;Shorter;10-1

5 Arrival;Garcia;Mason;9-2

4 Charlie'sarchangel;Torres;Morse;6-1

6 Champagneonme;Arrieta;Sadler;10-1

8 Purse $110,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

* * * *FRENCH EMPIRE has been a decisive winner in four consecutive sprint races, and the powerful finisher should get a fast pace to run at. HEADLAND finished second behind the top selection as a post-time favorite, she possesses early speed and she has won four of eight races at Oaklawn. SHESOMAJESTIC has pushed the pace in two solid stake races at the meeting, and she drops into an allowance race for the first time since July.

2 French Empire;Arrieta;Contreras;8-5

4 Headland;Cabrera;Hobby;5-2

3 Shesomajestic;Vazquez;Ortiz;3-1

6 Best Kept Secret;Harr;Cline;8-1

1 Sunny Dale;Garcia;Hollendorfer;5-1

5 Mucho Amor;Rocco;Puhich;8-1

9 Purse $105,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

* *HEATED ARGUMENT pressed an honest pace before quickly drawing clear in a sharp career debut victory, and her subsequent breezes have been encouraging. PRESLEY is an exceptionally quick mare who finished a close second in her return from vacation time, and she drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed. HISSY MISSY has finished strong in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and an expected fast pace will work in her favor.

2 Heated Argument;Morales;Gonzalez;4-1

10 Presley;Quinonez;Cates;7-2

1 Hissy Missy;Loveberry;Hornsby;6-1

9 Tiger Bait;Vazquez;Broberg;8-1

8 Willow Moon;Hamilton;Mason;8-1

7 Joy in the Journey;Torres;Matthews;8-1

3 Superstar Bea;Arrieta;Robertson;6-1

5 Oochie;Rocco;Ortiz;5-1

6 Bettyann;Mojica;Smith;15-1

4 Kelly Be Krusin;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

11 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;20-1

Exotic possibilities

Heroic Song has a solid chance to win at a decent price, and I recommend playing a double, pairing him with Gigging and Chicory Blue in the second race. The fifth race starts a Pick-5 and Many Sweet Treats appears a single. The sixth race is a two-horse race between Tashkent and Elitch. The seventh race has a deserved favorite in Hop Kat, but others have the talent to win. The eighth race has a single in French Empire, and the ninth race is contentious and spreading out in hopes of a longshot winner seems wise.