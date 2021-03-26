Ship plugging canal so far is unmovable

ISMAILIA, Egypt -- Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt's Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting.

"It is not really possible to pull it loose," said Peter Berdowski, the chief executive officer of Dutch salvage company Boskalis, which is helping Egyptian officials to dislodge the boat. Completely freeing the cargo ship "might take weeks," he added, since the vessel is marooned on the canal's sandy banks "like an enormous beached whale."

The skyscraper-size Ever Given, carrying cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai peninsula. Even helped by high tides, authorities have been unable to push the Panama-flagged container vessel aside, and they are looking for new ideas to free it.

In a sign of the turmoil the blockage has caused, the ship's Japanese owner even offered a written apology.

"We are determined to keep on working hard to resolve this situation as soon as possible," Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. said. "We would like to apologize to all parties affected by this incident, including the ships travelling and planning to travel through Suez Canal."

As efforts to free it resumed at daylight Thursday, an Egyptian canal authority official said workers hoped to avoid offloading containers from the vessel as that would take days and extend the closure. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to talk to journalists.

So far, dredgers have tried to clear silt around the massive ship. Tugboats nudged the vessel alongside it, trying to gain momentum. From the shore, at least one backhoe dug into the canal's sandy banks, suggesting the bow of the ship had plowed into it. However, satellite photos taken Thursday and analyzed by The Associated Press showed the vessel still stuck in the same spot.

The vessel remained stuck as of Thursday night despite "continuous" efforts to refloat it, according to canal service provider Leth Agencies.

Opened in 1869, the Suez Canal is a crucial link for oil, natural gas and cargo.

RIPPLE EFFECT

While ships can take an alternative route around the southern tip of Africa, as they did in the days before the canal, doing so could take a week or longer and rack up an additional half-million dollars in costs.

At least eight ships carrying live animals are stuck in the traffic jam, according to Bloomberg News data. Others are moving commodities such as cement and crude oil, meaning extended delays could have a ripple effect on nearly every industry around the world. The ship's owner could face millions of dollars in insurance claims from companies that did not meet delivery targets because of the holdup or had perishable goods spoil during the wait.

While unexpected delays are par for the course in the shipping industry, worldwide supply chains were already hobbled by the continued disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. An estimated 1.9 million barrels of oil typically pass through the canal on a regular day.

Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, the head of the canal authority, said navigation through the waterway would remain halted until the Ever Given is refloated. The team from the Boskalis salvage company arrived at the canal Thursday.

The team "spent the day doing inspections and doing calculations to assess the state of the vessel and a plan on how to refloat the vessel," spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer told the AP. He did not offer a time frame.

The Suez Canal Authority said one idea the team discussed was scraping the bottom of the canal around the ship.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the company that manages the Ever Given, said officials were focusing on dredging to remove sand and mud from around the port side of the vessel's bow. The company said a specialized suction dredger would join other dredgers on the site. That dredger can shift 2,000 cubic meters of material every hour, it said.

"[Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement's] continuing priorities are to safely re-float the vessel and for marine traffic in the Suez Canal to resume," it said without providing a time frame.

'YOU CAN FORGET IT'

"The ship, with the weight it now has, can't really be pulled free. You can forget it," Boskalis CEO Berdowski told the Dutch current affairs program "Nieuwsuur."

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said its 25-member crew was safe and accounted for. Shoei Kisen Kaisha said all the crew members were from India.

Leth Agencies said at least 150 ships were waiting for the Ever Given to be cleared, including vessels near Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea, Port Suez on the Red Sea and those already stuck in the canal system on Egypt's Great Bitter Lake.

Some experts suspect that the ship's size -- it's more than a quarter-mile long, making it one of the largest container ships ever built -- may have been a major additional contributing factor.

Such immense ships present problems because the piles of containers on the deck effectively act like a giant sail, Bill Kavanagh, a lecturer in nautical science at the National Maritime College of Ireland who has navigated the Suez as a captain, told RTE. "It can easily destabilize the vessel and blow a vessel off course, and when you're taking about a vessel of so many thousand tons of weight, its momentum is quite considerable, and it's very hard to stop any movement caused by wind."

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell, Samy Magdy, Mari Yamaguchi, Isabel DeBre and Mike Corder of The Associated Press and by Jennifer Hassan and Antonia Noori Farzan of The Washington Post.

