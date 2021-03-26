Texas AG’s office refuses to air Trump-rally trip records

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas attorney general’s office is withholding or denying it has records related to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appearance at the rally for then-President Donald Trump that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, appeared at the Jan. 6 event in Washington, where the Republican attorney general gave a speech touting his failed legal push to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. Many in the crowd later marched on the Capitol, leading to the riot that disrupted Congress’ certification of the election results and left five people dead.

Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, have since requested Paxton and his staff ’s communications from around that time, as well as records of the attorney general’s travel to and from Washington, under the Texas Public Information Act.

The Austin American-Statesman, The Dallas Morning News, The Houston Chronicle, The San Antonio Express-News, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica are collaborating in an effort to obtain these records, according to a Thursday story from the Houston and Dallas newspapers.