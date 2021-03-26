5 people killed in Alabama tornadoes

Deadly tornadoes roared through Alabama on Thursday, toppling trees, demolishing homes and knocking out power to thousands, part of a broad swath of violent weather sweeping across the deep South. At least five fatalities and an unknown number of injuries were reported.

All of the deaths happened in eastern Alabama's Calhoun County, Coroner Patrick Brown said. Farther west, in Shelby County near Birmingham, a family in the Eagle Point subdivision was able to escape from a home that a tornado had turned to rubble, firefighters said. Other homes in the complex were missing upper floors or roofs.

Residents view the damage Thursday after a tornado touched down in the Eagle Point, Ala., community south of Birmingham. Across the Deep South, storms damaged homes, ripped trees from the ground and left thousands of customers without power. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for strong twisters. More photos at arkansasonline.com/326severe/. (AP/Butch Dill)

In the city of Pelham, also in Shelby County, authorities posted video and photos showing large trees blocking roads and damaged utility poles leaning over streets littered with debris from damaged homes.

Search and rescue efforts were complicated by strong weather that continued to rake across the region. The Calhoun County emergency management agency opened shelters for displaced people and warned that storms were expected to continue into the night.

More than 35,000 customers were without power in Alabama as of Thursday evening.

Texas storm, power loss toll put at 111

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas officials Thursday raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people -- nearly doubling the state's initial tally after one of the worst power failures in U.S. history.

Texas officials earlier this month put the initial tally of deaths at 57 but warned that it would increase. The toll now officially exceeds Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which was blamed for 68 deaths in Texas.

The majority of the deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. And the spike in the number victims is still a potential undercount, as officials continue investigating deaths that happened around the time the storm knocked out power to more than 4 million customers in Texas.

Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas' electric grid to the breaking point.

Fatalities were reported nearly as far north as Oklahoma while others were close to the U.S.-Mexico border. The most confirmed deaths occurred around Houston, where Harris County officials have reported at least 31 victims.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the managers of the state's embattled electric grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The disaster also led to a congressional investigation and the ouster of council CEO Bill Magness.

N.Y. county told it violated voter rights

UTICA, N.Y. -- The U.S. Department of Justice said county officials in central New York who failed to process at least 2,400 voter registration applications and improperly rejected affidavit ballots violated the rights of voters in a congressional election won by Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney by 109 votes.

A Justice Department official notified Oneida County on Tuesday that the federal government plans to sue over violations that disenfranchised voters if a settlement is not reached.

The notice alleges that the county's Board of Elections violated the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Syracuse.com.

Problems with the 22nd District election in November came to light during a three-month legal battle over ballots. State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte ruled Feb. 5 that Tenney defeated Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in the nation's last undecided congressional race.

The department's letter to Oneida County Attorney Peter Rayhill offered to negotiate a settlement before any lawsuit is filed. Such legal settlements typically involve fines and a requirement for corrective actions, but not a new election.

Greene barred from social media blocks

LOS ANGELES -- U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and a Los Angeles-based political action committee have reached a settlement that bars the Georgia Republican from blocking anyone from her public Twitter account or other social media while she's in office.

Greene also agreed to pay $10,000 to cover legal fees for MeidasTouch LLC, which plans to donate the money to two nonprofit groups, according to Ben Meiselas, the PAC's co-founder and a lawyer whose clients have included former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

MeidasTouch sued Greene in February, contending that she violated its First Amendment rights by blocking it from one of her Twitter accounts after the PAC posted critical comment.

The deal was approved last Friday, he said.

"This was a swift and impactful resolution we are proud of," Meiselas said in an email.

Greene doesn't acknowledge any wrongdoing in the agreement, which says all parties reached the deal to avoid "the risk, inconvenience and expense of litigation."

A telephone message seeking comment on the settlement was left at Greene's Washington, D.C., office Thursday.