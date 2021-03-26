Transit agencies say masks stay even if mandates lifted

Riders on Ozark Regional Transit buses must continue wearing masks even if state and local mask mandates are rescinded.

The buses are considered federal property because the transit receives federal money and is subject to Federal Transportation Administration guidelines and directives, which include a federal mask mandate for travelers, Joel Gardner, executive director, told his board of directors Thursday.

"As a transit agency, we will be abiding by the FTA directive that is handed down to us from our primary funder regardless of what happens in the state of Arkansas, in Washington County, Benton County, Madison County, Carroll County or the cities that we serve," Gardner said.

"When the FTA drops that mandate, that's when we will go ahead and comply with whatever our local communities are directing us to do," he said.

Rock Region Metro, the transit agency for Pulaski County, also will wait until it hears from federal authorities before dropping mask requirements for its bus patrons.

"At this time, METRO is continuing to require employees and passengers to wear face masks while riding public transit," spokeswoman Becca Green said in an email.

Rock Region has had a mask mandate in place for almost a year. It also has limited the number of riders that can be on a bus at the same time and taken other measures to minimize the risk of the coronavirus contaminating the agency's buses.

The agency, like other transit agencies that receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal subsidies every year, now must follow a requirement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put in place Feb. 1 for everyone while traveling on any transportation mode in the United States to wear masks.

Narrow, limited exceptions can be made in the form of "reasonable accommodation" for some riders based on verifiable medical conditions, Gardner said.

It's an issue because Gov. Asa Hutchinson has hinted he may rescind the state's mask mandate, which is in effect until April, and could prohibit local mask mandates after the state mandate expires.

Anyone who refuses to wear a mask must be denied boarding, according to a Federal Transportation directive, and can be suspended from riding in the future, Gardner said. Police may be called if someone impedes the flow of transit.

Ozark Transit has plenty of masks to hand out to any riders who don't have them, Gardner said.

Gardner said he wanted to clarify the situation for board members because he expects they will, at some point, receive a call that someone's rights are being violated by the mask requirement.

"I'm expecting some confrontation at the door when the state is saying one thing and the feds are saying something else," he said. "I'm just preparing you guys. As my leadership team, you're going to get some ugly phone calls about me and my behavior."

Board members were also asked Thursday to take the lead in implementing a strategic plan for the transit provider.

Ozark Regional Transit, which is essentially the Northwest Arkansas Regional Transit Authority, is considering a new, 10-year regional public transportation development plan called Connect Northwest Arkansas.

The plan for Ozark Regional, developed by Alliance Transportation Group, includes a recommendation to change the makeup of the board of directors to better represent the urban nature of public transportation and establish a separate committee to deal with rural transit issues.

Officials say 96% of their ridership and the majority of their local funding are from the region's four major cities along Interstate 49 and they should have a greater say.

The strategic plan should aid implementation of Connect Northwest Arkansas. The plan makes recommendations to improve and increase service and the coverage area.

Mike Lanier, chairman, said he will contact Alliance Transportation Group to see what they would charge to shepherd the board through the process. He also asked board members to look for other options for someone who could guide a working group and report back at their April meeting.

Peter Nierengarten, a board member, said the city of Fayetteville typically uses consultants, but there are people in the community who could guide the process.

"There are some folks that are local that can do that fairly cost-effectively that we've used and had success with, but we don't have anybody in-house," he said.

Work on Connect Northwest Arkansas was commissioned and paid for by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. The plan and the study leading up to it cost $280,000.

Information for this article was contributed by Noel Oman of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.