Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UAPB's Doss named to All-America team

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:50 a.m.

UAPB men's basketball player Shaun Doss Jr. has been named a second-team BOXTOROW All-American.

Doss, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound redshirt junior from Marion, ranked in the SWAC's top 15 in six categories this season: scoring (15.9 points per game, fifth in conference), rebounding (6.5 per game, sixth), field-goal percentage (38.5, sixth), free throw percentage (68.9, ninth), blocks (0.7 per game, tied for 11th), and minutes (34.2 per game, fourth).

Doss, a two-time SWAC Player of the Week, was also named as a 2020-21 first team All-SWAC selection.

Doss scored in double figures 20 times this season, including eight 20-point games and one 30-point game. He tallied a career-high 31 points along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a Jan. 9 win over Alabama State. Doss posted five double-doubles during the season, including a 24-point, career-high 14-rebound, game at Mississippi Valley State on March 5.

BOXTOROW is an acronym for the radio show "From the Press Box to Press Row".

Shaun Doss Jr.
Shaun Doss Jr.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

MCSA adds new surgeon
OCMC to host vaccine clinic Friday
OCSD appreciation
Public Record March 24
Police Reports
ADVERTISEMENT