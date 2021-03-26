UAPB's Doss named to All-America team

UAPB men's basketball player Shaun Doss Jr. has been named a second-team BOXTOROW All-American.

Doss, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound redshirt junior from Marion, ranked in the SWAC's top 15 in six categories this season: scoring (15.9 points per game, fifth in conference), rebounding (6.5 per game, sixth), field-goal percentage (38.5, sixth), free throw percentage (68.9, ninth), blocks (0.7 per game, tied for 11th), and minutes (34.2 per game, fourth).

Doss, a two-time SWAC Player of the Week, was also named as a 2020-21 first team All-SWAC selection.

Doss scored in double figures 20 times this season, including eight 20-point games and one 30-point game. He tallied a career-high 31 points along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a Jan. 9 win over Alabama State. Doss posted five double-doubles during the season, including a 24-point, career-high 14-rebound, game at Mississippi Valley State on March 5.

BOXTOROW is an acronym for the radio show "From the Press Box to Press Row".