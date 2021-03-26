Volleyball players honored

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Zyonn Smith won the Southwestern Athletic Conference's top individual award for the spring volleyball season.

Smith was named Player of the Year and first-team all-conference. She and junior teammate Haley Gomez headlined the All-SWAC first team announced Thursday. The awards are based on the votes of the league's 10 head coaches and sports information directors.

Smith played a major part in turning UAPB's volleyball program around. Smith leads the conference in total kills with 138, averaging 3.7 per set, and total points with 149.5. She is second in points per set with 4.

Smith had a career-high 20 kills against Jackson State this season.

Gomez was named Blocker of the Year and first-team all-conference, and was named SWAC Player of the Week twice this season for her leadership and protection around the net. She was a key contributor in helping the Lady Lions hold the top spot in blocks per set as a team, averaging 2.2. Individually Gomez ranks first in the conference with 51 blocks and leads the conference in blocks per set, averaging 1.4 per set, and ranks fourth in the conference in points per set, averaging 3.8. She had a career-high eight blocks this season against Texas Southern.

Sophomore Nikole Akamine was named second-team All-SWAC setter for UAPB. Akamine helped the Lady Lions sit amongst the top of the conference in team assists per set, averaging 11.52. Akamine has a total of 170 assists and ranks second in the conference in individual assists per set, averaging 5.48 per set, and in aces per set, averaging 0.57 per set. Akamine had a career-high 33 assists against Southern.

