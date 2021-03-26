Wife arrested in former Fort Smith pastor's death

An Oklahoma woman was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of her husband, a former Fort Smith pastor, according to authorities.

Officers with the Ada Police Department arrested Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, after she told officers she killed her husband, Pastor David Evans, police said.

David Evans was a former pastor at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church and most recently pastor at Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Ada.

The investigation began shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, when Kristie Evans called 911 stating an intruder entered her home and shot her husband, according to authorities. The Ada Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with the homicide, police said.

When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old David Evans with a gunshot wound in the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Kahlil Deamie Square, 26, was also arrested in connection with the murder, authorities said.

According to an affidavit, Square and the Evanses met months ago at a Super 8 motel, where they had sex on multiple occasions, Kristie Evans told officers.

Kristie Evans told officers she continued the relationship with Square without her husband's knowledge, and saw him while David Evans was away on a mission trip in Mexico for several days.

Kristie Evans told officers that she had asked Square to kill her husband, and he did so with the man's gun, while she was in the living room, according to the affidavit.

Kristie Evans is being held in the Pontotoc County jail and Square is being held in the Cleveland County jail, police said.