April packed with exhibits, shows

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale," an in-person Live@5 Concert with Dave Sadler and the Pine Bluff High School Art Exhibition among other upcoming events in April.

"Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale"

The Arts & Science Center will present its first theatrical production of the year, "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale." It will stream at 7 p.m. April 1-4. The production features a full cast of Southeast Arkansas youths 21 and younger, according to a news release.

"Inspired by classic fairy tales, 'Mirror, Mirror' begins with the Evil Queen who wishes to be fairest of them all. When her Magic Mirror informs her that runaway Snow White is the most fair, the queen is livid. She summons great magic in hopes of finding Snow White and can now see out of all mirrors throughout the kingdom. There's a catch ... the magic also allows everyone else's mirrors to show their deepest desires," according to the release.

This production is directed by Kayla Earnest-Lake and written by Brian D. Taylor. Tickets are $7 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org. The production is sponsored by Relyance Bank.

In-Person Live@5 Concert with Dave Sadler

Delta musician Dave Sadler will return to the Arts & Science Center for Live@5 at 5-7 p.m. April 2. This in-person performance is part of ASC's Live@5 concert series on the first Friday of every month.

"Sadler's playing style is a blend of blues, rock, jazz and funk, utilizing both electric and acoustic guitars. He actively plays alongside the Port City Blues Society Players and other area musicians," according to the release.

The cost for Live@5 is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Space is limited. For details on the current lineup, visit asc701.org/live-at-5. This series is sponsored by M.K. Distributors.

2021 Annual Pine Bluff High School Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center will host its annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students April 15 -June 12. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade, and ASC looks forward to sharing the students' work with the public.

This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

"Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina"

The Arts & Science Center will host the "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina" exhibition April 8-July 10.

Visitors may meet with the artist to discuss her work during a drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. April 8. Patrons can enjoy on-the-go complimentary snack packs as part of the event. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

"Petroukhina explores ideas of home and comfort and incorporates physical, emotional, and spiritual qualities within personal spaces," according to the release.

Visitors can take part in free, year-round access to ASC's three gallery spaces. For details on the expanding library of the Meet The Curator series, artist Q&As, exhibition tour videos and more, patrons may visit asc701.org/meet-the-curator.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Sensory Leaf Painting

People may explore sensory leaf painting at the Arts & Science Center during Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. April 10. This activity examines the changing colors of spring, engages the senses and encourages the development of motor skills. This event is free and open to the community.

ASC will continue to provide free "take & make" kits at its main entrance for those wanting to participate from home. Participants can pick up a few kits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. April 10 on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701/.

Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation Inc.

Auditions: "9 to 5 The Musical"

The Arts & Science Center is seeking youths 16 and older to audition for its theatrical production "9 to 5 The Musical." Audition dates are April 18-20. To sign up, participants should visit asc701.org/auditions.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21; and at 2 p.m. Aug. 8, 15 and 22. The cast must be available for all performances.

"Pushed to the boiling point, three coworkers Violet, Judy and Doralee concoct a plan to get even with their sexist and egotistical boss. In a hilarious turn of events, they live out their wildest fantasy -- giving their boss the boot. While their boss remains 'otherwise engaged,' the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down," according to the release.

This production was written by Patricia Resnick, who co-wrote the 1980 hit movie of the same name. Music and lyrics are by Dolly Parton. ASC's Theater Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins and theater veteran Joel Anderson will lead the production as director and assistant director, respectively. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

