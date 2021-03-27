Arkansas beats Oral Roberts 72-70, advances to Elite 8

The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1995.

Davonte Davis made a contested jumper with 3.1 seconds remaining to give the Razorbacks a 72-70 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday in Indianapolis. Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament where it will play its region’s top seed, Baylor, on Monday.

Arkansas (25-8) overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat the Golden Eagles (18-11), who were the second No. 15 seed ever to advance to the Sweet 16.

Davis’ shot came on the possession after ORU’s Francis Lacis made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game 70-70 with 31 seconds remaining. Kevin Abmas, the nation’s leading scorer, missed a three-point shot at the buzzer that would have won the game for the Golden Eagles.

The Razorbacks trailed 46-34 with 15:26 remaining, but got back into the game with an 11-2 run that pulled Arkansas within 48-45 with 12:44 to play.

Jalen Tate gave the Razorbacks a 64-62 lead with 4:07 remaining and the teams traded leads inside the final two minutes.

Kevin Obanor’s three-point play with 1:48 left put ORU ahead 69-68, but Tate’s pull-up jumper put the Razorbacks up 70-69 with 1:34 to play.

Tate scored 22 points to lead Arkansas and Davis added 16. Abmas’ 25 points led ORU.

The Razorbacks defeated the Golden Eagles for the second time this season. Arkansas won the earlier meeting 87-76 on Dec. 20 in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995, when the Razorbacks finished national runner-up to UCLA.