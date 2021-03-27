Colorado suspect passed background check

BOULDER, Colo. -- The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shootings bought a firearm at a local gun store after passing a background check, and he also had a second weapon with him that he didn't use in the attack that killed 10 people this week, authorities and the gun store owner said Friday.

Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting, but they don't know yet why the suspect chose the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder or what led him to carry out the rampage, Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference.

"Like the rest of the community, we too want to know why -- why that King Soopers, why Boulder, why Monday," Herold said. "It will be something haunting for all of us until we figure that out. Sometimes you just don't figure these things out. But I am hoping that we will."

The quick response by officers, who traded gunfire with the suspect, kept many people in the store out of danger, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, who declined to say how many people were in the supermarket. The first officer on the scene was killed.

"Their actions saved other civilians from being killed," Dougherty said of the officers. "They charged into the store and immediately faced a very significant amount of gunfire from the shooter, who at first they were unable to locate."

More charges will be filed against 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa in the coming weeks in connection with firing at officers, Dougherty said.

John Mark Eagleton, owner of Eagles Nest Armory in the Denver suburb of Arvada, said in a statement that his store was cooperating with authorities as they investigate. The suspect passed a background check conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation before purchasing a gun, Eagleton said.

Alissa used a Ruger AR-556 pistol, which resembles an AR-15 rifle with a slightly shorter stock, Herold said. An arrest affidavit says he purchased it March 16, six days before the shooting.

He also had a 9 mm handgun, which the police chief said was not believed to have been used in the attack. Herold didn't say how Alissa obtained that weapon.

"We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business," Eagleton said in his statement.

The gun store is in a shopping center that also has a chiropractic clinic, yoga studio and foot massage parlor. It is less than a half-mile from one of the restaurants Alissa's family owns and about 3 miles from his family's house in Arvada. A different King Soopers store is across the street.

Colorado has a universal background check law covering almost all gun sales, but misdemeanor convictions generally do not prevent people from purchasing weapons.

Alissa was convicted in 2018 of misdemeanor assault after he knocked a fellow high school student to the floor, climbed on top of him and punched him in the head several times, according to police documents. He was sentenced to probation and community service.

Dougherty said officials will limit how much they reveal about the investigation, which is expected to take months, to protect Alissa's right to a fair trial and ensure it takes place in Boulder County.

Alissa made his first court appearance Thursday, when his public defender asked for a mental health evaluation but provided no details about his mental state. He is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder over shots fired at a police officer who was not hurt.

Information for this article was contributed by Brady McCombs, Lindsay Whitehurst, Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

Mourners gather Friday at the temporary fence outside the parking lot of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., that was the site of a mass shooting this week in which 10 people died. Authorities said Friday that the suspect in the shooting had passed a background check to purchase a weapon. More photos at arkansasonline.com/327soopers/. (AP/David Zalubowski)

Mourners attend a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Rings inscribed with the names of the victims hang on the temporary fence put up around the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at the supermarket on Monday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The front of the Eagles Nest Armory gun shop is seen Friday, March 26, 2021, in Arvada, Colo. The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shootings bought a firearm at the local gun store after passing a background check, and he also had a second weapon with him that he didn't use in the attack that killed 10 people this week, authorities and the gun store owner said Friday. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Mourners hug at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A flag-covered gurney is wheeled to an ambulance outside a King Soopers grocery store, late Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo., where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Wreaths and other tributes envelope a police cruiser as Boulder County, Colo., District Attorney Michael Dougherty, at the podium, makes a point to outline the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store during a news conference outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in the shooting at the supermarket on Monday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Mourners walk along the temporary fence put up around the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place earlier in the week, in Boulder, Colo., Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)