Downtown displaying signs of beautification

Pine Bluff's downtown Streetscape project is starting to see noticeable enhancements as work continues on the beautification project.

The work, designed to help beautify downtown with new sidewalks and updated infrastructure, has also put a face-lift on three downtown buildings -- 316, 322 and 324 Main St. -- on Thursday and Friday as awnings were put up.

"What's going on downtown is what was promised to the citizens," said Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff. Watley also thanked all of the partners for honoring the promises made to the citizens of Pine Bluff. "What you see is only the tip of the iceberg."

Work has been in progress for several months and involved clearing an area beginning at West Pine Street, a block west of Main Street, that sits between West Third Avenue and the Union Pacific rail crossing at West Fourth Avenue, extending west two blocks to South Walnut Street.

The Urban Renewal Agency is currently in a contract to acquire the old Greyhound Bus Station with the remainder of the area consisting of vacant lots, which the agency has proposed as a future housing development site.

The city of Pine Bluff has also recently approved a developmental agreement with the P3Group allowing the developer to present to the council plans for a living unit near downtown, said Maurice Taggart, executive director of the Urban Renewal Agency. Taggart also said the overall effort has required all stakeholders working together toward rebuilding Pine Bluff.

Watley agreed, adding that all departments within the city of Pine Bluff, City Council, nonprofit sectors, the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development, Jefferson Regional, businesses and educational entities played a vital part in the progression of Pine Bluff.

"The stronger we can build the coalitions with a common goal the more we can obtain these goals," said Watley.

According to Taggart, the downtown is not the only, adding that many plans are in progress throughout the city, including the removal of blight.

"As you look at the holistic revitalization ... there is other work being done," said Taggart, who added that on the north side of town, the Economic and Community Development department is working together to build houses, and the Pine Bluff Housing Authority is in the process of developing affordable housing.

"Things are coming together. We're excited about it and I think if we continue the progress that we're making and the momentum that we have, ultimately the citizens of Pine Bluff will have the greatest benefit," said Taggart.

City Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who said Streetscape has been a 10- to 12-year plan in the making, said he is happy to see the enhancements of downtown but strongly believes the investments of the downtown buildings shouldn't be made by the city.

"The people who envisioned the Streetscape I think it was brilliant because they did it with federal money, so I'm good with that," said Whitfield. "I don't want us to put federal money in the streets and put our tax money in the buildings. Let's put private money in the buildings."

But according to Taggart, that's easier said than done because of the surrounding conditions.

"We still have the challenge of the surrounding block in deplorable conditions," said Watley, who added that they have been actively trying to recruit investors. "Being able to bring in businesses in that area and to the city of Pine Bluff with the challenges surrounding buildings, we must continue to clean up if we want people to invest in that area."

Taggart said investors were apprehensive in taking that first leap.

"They see the things going on and the progress being made, but one of the issues we face, even in the buildings that we've restored, they come out and say, 'what are you going to do with the rest of downtown or this area?'" said Taggart.

Taggart said the city council plays a major role and without its support, what has already been done could not have been done. He also said with the current agreement that the city has with the P3Group, if the council votes to move forward, having the downtown residential areas will entice business investors because they will see sustainability.

With all moving parts working hand in hand, both Taggart and Watley said the needle is moving forward for the betterment of Pine Bluff.

According to Watley, blight is being removed in Urban Renewal areas on an average of two per week.

City Council member Steven Mays, who has been passionate about blight removal in Ward 4, recently thanked Taggart for the efforts of the team that removed blight next to Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

"The dilapidated houses are gone," said Mays.

"We are constantly looking for ways to better the city and working together is how we can get that done," said Taggart. "Bringing everybody together is most important. It's not just one group doing one thing, it's a collaborative effort towards reaching our ultimate goal of revitalizing Pine Bluff."