Forecasters: Storms bring chance for baseball-sized hail, 80-mph winds

Forecasters predict a chance for severe weather across much of Arkansas starting Saturday afternoon, with south and east parts of the state at the greatest risk.

Hail as large as a baseball, wind speeds of up to 80 mph and isolated tornadoes are possible with the storms, predicted to begin in the afternoon and evening, a National Weather Service briefing states.

Large portions of south and east Arkansas are at an enhanced risk of experiencing severe weather, forecasters said. Much of the rest of the state is at a slight risk.

Sections of east Arkansas are also under a flash flood watch through 7 a.m. Sunday, as storms in the area could continue into early Sunday, according to the briefing.

Some places are predicted to see as much as three inches of rain, while parts of Central Arkansas are expected to see up to an inch, forecasters said.

Portions of east Arkansas are under a flash flood watch through early Sunday, this National Weather Service graphic shows.

Compared with other states, Arkansas was spared the worst of a storm system that hit parts of the Southeast on Thursday and Friday, with tornadoes causing damage in areas of Alabama and Georgia.

But the state was hit by inclement weather March 17.

Coming into the day, the weather service had warned of a "strong cold front and intense upper-level storm system" sweeping into the state, with a break and a "second round of storms" in the afternoon.

Several counties in southeast Arkansas were under a tornado warning for parts of that day. After the tornado warnings, the National Weather Service issued weather warnings for parts of Desha, Drew, Woodruff, Searcy, Newton and Boone counties, which experienced 40 to 50 mph wind gusts, strong thunderstorms and hail.

Joe Goudsward, a meteorologist at the weather service office in North Little Rock, said there were reports of quarter-size hail as early as 1 a.m. in Bradley County, with golf-ball-sized hail at 4 a.m. in Logan County and quarter-sized hail about 5 a.m. in Polk County.

The severe weather that began early March 17 caused power outages throughout the state. About 6,000 Entergy customers had outages, the company said.