France concedes blame in reaction to genocide

PARIS -- A commission that spent nearly two years uncovering France's role in 1994's Rwandan genocide concluded Friday that the country reacted too slowly in appreciating the extent of the horror that left more than 800,000 people dead but cleared it of complicity in the killings.

The report said France bears "heavy and overwhelming responsibilities" in the drift that led to the killings, which principally claimed victims from Rwanda's Tutsi ethnic minority.

Persistent claims that France under then-President Francois Mitterrand did not do enough to stop the genocide have damaged the Franco-Rwandan relationship since the 1990s.

As a result, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered the 15-member commission in May 2019 to shed light on what happened in Rwanda between 1990 and 1994.

Officials in Macron's office said the inquiry was not just about improving relations with Rwanda but with the whole African continent, because other countries also have questions about what France did at the time.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3SjzDbK-iE]

The commission's report apportioned blame to France for failing in its "political, institutional, intellectual, ethical [and] moral" responsibility, according to officials in Macron's office. But the report says researchers found no evidence that French weapons were delivered to Rwanda after the start of the genocide.

It also ruled out accusations of wrongdoing by Operation Turquoise, a French-led military intervention in Rwanda that has been accused of being a failed attempt at propping up the Hutu-led government in Rwanda.

The report further excluded any "complicity in genocide" by the French, saying there was no evidence of an intention to carry out genocidal actions.

The report found "malfunctions in the process of appreciation of the situation" and the resulting French government and military decisions. But the commission made it clear that its report did not seek to vilify individuals.

It's unclear if the report will succeed in improving relations between France and Rwanda -- and in particular satisfy Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Macron hoped the document would allow a catharsis, enabling France to put to rest claims that had simmered for more than a quarter-century.

FILE - In this Sunday, April 7, 2019 file photo, people attend a candlelit vigil during a memorial service marking 25 years since the genocide, at Amahoro stadium in the capital Kigali, Rwanda.

FILE - In this Monday, April 8, 2019 file photo, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame answers questions from the media at a press conference at a convention center in the capital Kigali, Rwanda.

FILE- In this Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, flowers are laid on top of a glass case containing the skulls of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge in the church, kept as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide, inside the church in Ntarama, Rwanda.

FILE - In this Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, family photographs of some of those who died hang on display in an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda.

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 22, 2014, file photo, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame listens to a question while participating in a panel discussion on the campus of Tufts University, in Medford, Mass.

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1984 file photo, French President Francois Mitterrand gives a joint press conference with the Hungarian Communist Party leader Janos Kadar held at the Elysee Palace, Paris.

FILE - In this Friday, April 4, 2014 file photo, the skulls and bones of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge inside the church are laid out as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide in Ntarama, Rwanda.