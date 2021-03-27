FOOTBALL

Saints' defender arrested

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday in his hometown of Cleveland on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, police said. Lattimore was a passenger in a car pulled over Thursday night for "multiple traffic violations," said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesman for the Cleveland Police Department. Lattimore possessed a loaded Glock handgun that was reported stolen in the city of Euclid in suburban Cleveland, Ciaccia said. He is also suspected of failing to inform an officer he was carrying a concealed weapon. He was the NFL's defense rookie of the year in 2017.

Bucs, RB reach deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved closer to a goal of retaining all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory, agreeing to a one-year, $3.25 million contract to bring free agent running back Leonard Fournette back for next season. Fournette joined the team after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars near the end of training camp last summer. The fourth overall pick from the 2017 draft rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for another 148 yards and one TD during the four-game playoff run Tampa Bay capped with a 31-9 victory over Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

GOLF

Park in lead at Classic

Michelle Wie West missed the cut Friday in her first tournament in nearly two years while Inbee Park headed into the weekend still holding a one-stroke lead in the Kia Classic. Wie West shot a 2-over 74 at Aviara, an improvement of seven strokes from her opening-round 81 to finish at 11-over 155. Park carded a 3-under 69 for a two-round total of 9-under 155 and a one-stroke lead over Sophia Popov, who shot 68 for the second consecutive day. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 70 on Friday and is tied for 17th. She is at 1-under 143. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) also shot a 70 on Friday and is at even par 144, tied for 25th place. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) turned in a 71 on Friday and is at 2-over 146, tied for 50th place. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 75 on Friday and missed the cut.

Three tied at PGA event

Fabrizio Zanotti fired a 4-under 68 at the Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and shares the lead with Rafael Campos and Justin Suh at the halfway point of the PGA Tour's Puntacana Resort Championship. All three golfers are at 7-under 137 after two rounds. Former University of Arkansas golfer Sebastian Cappelen is at 2-under 142 and tied for 32nd place after a 1-over 73 on Friday. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at 1-over 145 after an even-par 72 on Friday, just making the cut.

McGreevy leads in Savannah

Max McGreevy turned in a 5-under 67 Friday to take over first place at the Korn Ferry Tour's Club Car Championship in Savannah, Ga. McGreevy is at 12-under 132 and holds a two-stroke lead at the halfway point of the tournament, which is being played at the Landing Club-Deer Creek Golf Course. Tied for second at 134 are Brett Coletta, Greg Yates and Stuart Macdonald. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Friday and is at 6-under. Missing the cut were: Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) at even par 144; Matt Atkins (Henderson State) with a 3-over 147; Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) with a 7-over 151

BROADCASTING

Stockton retires after 55 years

Carlton Fisk retired from baseball in 1993 but the announcer who called his famous World Series home run has only just announced his own. Dick Stockton is stepping away after a 55-year career that included stints with Fox, CBS and NBC. He had cut back on work in recent years -- doing only NFL games for Fox -- and said Friday during a telephone interview that he had been contemplating retirement for the past year. The 78-year-old Stockton called at least 1,545 games on network television but the moment that stands out is Fisk's dramatic game-winning home run in the 12th inning of Game 6 of the 1975 World Series that gave the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. "There it goes, a long drive, if it stays fair ... home run!" As Fisk was rounding the bases, Stockton stayed silent for 41 seconds while the pictures and ballpark sounds took over.

TENNIS

Osaka's streak now at 22

Naomi Osaka might never hit a worse shot. Not that it mattered. The world's No. 2-ranked woman shanked a serve that sailed over her opponent's head, but shook off the mishit to win her 22nd match in a row Friday, beating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the second round at the Miami Open. Serving into the sun in the final game, Osaka clunked her shot off the lip of her racket, blooping the ball past an astonished Tomljanovic. Other serves were much better -- Osaka hit 13 aces. She hasn't lost in more than a year, and her winning streak includes her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. She needs only one more victory for her best showing in five appearances in Miami, where she has historically made early exits.